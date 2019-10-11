Congress manifesto for Haryana polls: 33% quota for women in jobs, farm loan waivers

As the Congress looks to resurrect itself in Haryana, the party has promised a 33 per cent reservation for women in government and private jobs in its poll manifesto. Among its key promises for the upcoming Assembly elections in the state, the party has promised to give free rides to all women passengers on Haryana roadways buses and an allowance of Rs 3,500 per month for pregnant women till the birth of each child. The party also promised a 50 per cent reservation for women in Panchayati Raj institution, municipality corporations and city councils.

Describing it as ‘Sankalp Patra’, the Congress has promised to waive farm loans within the first 24 hours, provide 300 units of free electricity to every household and an increase in old age pension till Rs 5,100.

In its bid to woo young voters in the state, the Congress has assured one job per family as per the qualifications. Also, an allowance of Rs 7,000 will be given to graduates and Rs 10,000 for a post-graduate until they secure a job.

The party has promised free health care services for poor and needy people. In its manifesto, the Congress has also promised the formation of Special Task Force to fight drug abuse in Haryana and drug rehabilitation centres will be opened in each village.

After the formaton of Congress government in Haryana, the retirement age of a government employee will be increased from 58 to 60 years of age. The party will also give an annual scholarship of Rs 12,000 to Dalit students from Class 1 to 10, Rs 15,000 to those in class 11-12. Also, a special probe panel will be formed to inquire into alleged scams under the BJP-led Haryana government.

Elections for 90-member Haryana Assembly will be held on 21 October and counting of votes will begin on 24 October.