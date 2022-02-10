Congress takes a hit in Majha: With blessings from MP Dimpa, his brother joins Akali Dal

Day after Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi campaigned for Congress candidates and sitting MLAs from Baba Bakala and Khadoor Sahib, the brother of party’s Khadoor Sahib MP Jasbir Singh Dimpa joined Shiromani Akali Dal along with key supporters in the area.

Dimpa’s brother Harpinder Singh Rajan Gill and the others were inducted into SAD by party chief Sukhbir Badal in Amritsar on Wednesday.

Rajan Gill said that his elder brother has supported his move, adding that the family had taken a joint decision to shift to the SAD.

The move backed by Dimpa is a big setback for Congress that has been struggling in Majha region where it secured 22 out of 25 seats in 2017.

After joining SAD, Rajan Gill said, “The entire Dimpa family was disgusted at the manner in which party tickets had been sold to the highest bidder. The principles of the Congress party were thrown out of the window by giving the party ticket to sand mining kingpins and hooch tragedy conspirators. It was due to such actions that our family members decided to part ways with the Congress after serving it faithfully for more than sixty years right from the time of our grandfather and freedom fighter Gurdit Singh Shah to our father and former Beas MLA, Sant Singh Gill, and to the present generation.”

Earlier, Dimpa too had openly opposed the tickets given to Baba Bakala MLA Santokh Singh Bhalaipur and Khadoor Sahib MLA Ramandeep Singh Sikki – both backed by Channi, while Dimpa had PPCC chief Navjot Sidhu’s support.

He had tweeted, “What should be done if your party ignores hard work, loyalty and honesty & prefers money?”

Dimpa had also met senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on January 22, a day after his brother had filed nomination papers as Congress candidate from Khadoor Sahib.

Sikki had already filed nomination on party ticket, however, Dimpa was hopeful that party would cancel Sikki’s ticket and back his brother. But that didn’t happen. While Rajan Gill is now out of the contest, SAD has fielded former MP Ranjit Singh Brahmpura from the seat.

Meanwhile, hours before his brother joined SAD, Dimpa tweeted: “We should vote for honest candidates irrespective of party.”

On Wednesday, SAD president Sukhbir Badal said, “With the joining of the Dimpa family and its entire team, the Congress has been effectively uprooted in the Majha region. The contest in Majha has become totally one-sided in favour of the SAD. More Congressmen would join the SAD in the coming days.”

He added: “Congress is being virtually dismantled in the state. Even senior leaders like Charanjit Channi and Rana Gurjit Singh have put up their family members as Independents. You will now witness Channi losing from both Chamkaur Sahib and Bhadaur. Navjot Sidhu has already lost the battle from Amritsar East. All that remains is his exit from the Congress on the day the results come in.”

Others who joined SAD along with Gill included Sainik Welfare Board senior vice chairman Mandeep Singh, Jandiala municipal committee former chairman Raj Kumar Malhotra, Tarn Taran Block Samiti chairman Harsharan Kaur, Tarn Taran cooperative bank vice chairman Mehar Singh Chautala, Youth Congress leader Kulwant Behal, Raiya Market Committee former chairman Jaswant Singh Billa, Raiya Councillor Sarabjit Mann and Zila Parishad member Dharambir Singh Verka and Amritsar East leaders Sukhwinder Singh, Dalbir Singh and Inderjit Singh.

Jolt to Sidhu

As PPCC president, Sidhu has not only lost a supporter MP within the party, but also it has made his fight tough in Amritsar East. After Baba Bakala was reserved due to delimitation, Jasbir Dimpa had shifted to the Amritsar East to demand the Congress party ticket, which he could never get. He, however, has nurtured a support base in the constituency which will now benefit SAD candidate Bikram Singh Majithia against Sidhu.

Close Majha contest

Except Amritsar Central, Congress party is not comfortable in any seat in Majha, with three-corner contests on most seats. AAP has been

gaining in the region mostly at the cost of Congress party vote bank where as SAD has managed to keep its flock together despite poor show in 2017.

Unlike Congress, SAD managed to bring back leaders like Ranjit Singh Brahmpura and Rattan Singh Ajnala. Congress, on the other hand, has a star campaigner in Navjot Singh Sidhu, who is not in much demand in region as most of the candidates see him as rival within party.

Seats like Batala, Hargobindpura, Qadian and Fatehgarh Churian are affected due to infighting in Gurdaspur and party candidates on these seats have been facing challenge within.

Impact on AAP prospects

Along with Khadoor Sahib, AAP candidates in other three Assembly seats Patti, Khemkaran and Tarn Taran in district Tarn Taran would be impacted due to shifting of of Dimpa family’s loyalties as it was expected that the cold war in Congress party would directly benefit AAP instead of SAD.