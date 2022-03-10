Congress losing in Punjab due to internal fight, says party spokesperson

Internal tussle within the Punjab Congress is one of the many reasons for the party’s disappointing show in the state election, said Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee spokesperson Sangat Singh Gilzian, who also congratulated the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), which is set for a sweeping win, toppling the ruling Congress.

The AAP is either leading or has won in 90 of the 117 Legislative Assembly seats with the Congress ahead in only 17 seats.

“I will urge our senior party leaders, including Rahul Gandhi, Sonia Gandhi and Punjab party incharge Harish Chaudhary, to bring in some discipline within the party. We have to accept the mandate of the people of Punjab,” Gilzian told The Indian Express at the Punjab Congress Bhawan. Gilzian, though, declined to blame any of the party leaders for the election results.

Meanwhile, the Punjab Congress party office in Chandigarh wore a deserted look on Thursday as the results were coming out. Merely a handful of party workers along with some employees were present in the office building.