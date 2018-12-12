Congress loses its last North-East outpost, trounced by MNF in Mizoram

The last outpost of the Congress in the North-East fell Tuesday when it was trounced in the Mizoram assembly polls as the Mizo National Front (MNF) roared back to power after ten years.

MNF chief Zoramthanga, the 74-year-old former insurgent who was Chief Minister from 1998 to 2008, is set to form the government. He has met the Governor and staked claim.

In the 40-member House of the Christian-majority state, mostly Presbyterian, the Congress was relegated to the third place, securing only five seats.

The MNF led with 26 while the Zoram People’s Movement (ZPM), an alliance of non-Congress, non-MNF parties formed last year, came a surprise second, winning eight seats to become the principal Opposition party. The BJP won one seat — the Tuichawng constituency in the Chakma Autonomous District Council.

In 2013, the Congress had won 34 seats and the MNF five. Such was the anti-incumbency this time that five-time Chief Minister Lal Thanhawla, a veteran Congress leader, lost from both the seats he contested — Champhai South and Serchhip.

The MNF was formed in 1961 under the leadership of Laldenga who led a Mizo uprising against the Indian state in 1966 that was quelled, only to spark two decades of insurgency. In 1986, the MNF signed a historic peace accord. Lal Thanhawla, who had led the Congress to victory in 1984, stepped down to make way for Laldenga as Chief Minister. Zoramthanga was a close aide of Laldenga and took charge of the MNF after Laldenga’s death in 1990.

After the verdict Tuesday, Zoramthanga told reporters in Aizawl: “My prediction came true. I had predicted we will win anywhere between 25-30 seats. And I had also said that Congress could come below 10. We have come back after 10 years. We can comfortably form the government on our own.”

The MNF is a founding member of the BJP-led association of regional parties, the North-East Democratic Alliance (NEDA).

J V Hluna, president of the Mizoram BJP, told The Indian Express he would be happy to be part of the MNF-led government. “We have got one seat. I will be happy if B D Chakma is made a minister. However, there has been no intimation from the MNF regarding this.”

But throughout the campaign, Zoramthanga had made it clear there was no alliance with the BJP in the state.

NEDA convenor and Assam minister Himanta Biswa Sarma congratulated Zoramthanga, mentioning that the MNF was a NEDA constituent.

“With Mizoram constituents of #NEDA will head Govt in entire North East. We worked towards it tirelessly for last 3 yrs under leadership of @narendramodi. Congratulations to Pu Zoramthanga for historic win of #MNF in #Mizoram. Meanwhile @BJP4India also opens its account in Mizoram,” Sarma tweeted.

The Mizoram Congress, meanwhile, blamed the ZPM for cutting into its votes. Lallianchhunga, the state Congress spokesperson, told The Indian Express: “It is very disappointing. Many of our candidates, who were certain of winning, have lost. We guess many people who voted for us in 2008 or 2013 probably voted for the ZPM this time.”