Congress looted Manipur, neglected Northeast: Narendra Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday accused the erstwhile Congress governments – both in the state and at the Centre – of looting the people of Manipur. Modi made the remark while virtually addressing an election rally in Khangabok, Thoubal district.

Thoubal district, particularly Khangabok, is one of the few remaining strongholds of the Congress and the sitting MLA Okram Surja Kumar is the son of former chief minister Okram Ibobi Singh.

Modi said the Congress has been playing the politics of ‘divide and rule’ in the name of hills and valleys. “Let us not give any chances to the Congress that devastated the entire state,” he added.

He further said the Congress regime was so corrupt that former chief minister Okram Ibobi Singh was known as “Mr 10 per cent”.

Also read | Rajnath takes swipe at Rahul, says BJP only party that can protect nation

Modi said it was former Prime Minister late Atal Bihari Vajpayee who started giving special focus to the Northeast. “Unfortunately, the Northeast remained neglected after the UPA government came to power at the Centre,” he added.

With the BJP heading both the Union and state governments, Modi said the region has witnessed a substantial level of development. The Act East Policy is also giving a new impetus to the development of Manipur, he added.

Also read | Record hona chahiye, Yogi vs Great Expectations in Gorakhpur

Government outreach programmes like Meeyagi Numit, Hill Leader’s Day, Go to Hills, and Go to Village conducted under the leadership of Chief Minister N Biren Singh show that the BJP is pro-people, said Modi.

The prime minister also reiterated the BJP’s poll promises of sanctioning a Rs 100 crore fund for start-ups, creating two special economic zones, and establishing a Manipur Skilled University, among others.

Modi said the ‘double-engine government’ wants to make the state the sports hub of the country. He added that the formation of the Manipur Sports University will go a long way in promoting sporting talent in the state.