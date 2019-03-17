As a return of favour, Congress to leave seven seats for BSP-SP-RLD alliance in Uttar Pradesh

In a return of favour ahead of the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, Congress on Sunday announced that they would leave seven seats for the BSP-SP-RLD alliance in Uttar Pradesh. Among the seven seats, three- Mainpuri, Kannauj, Firozabad have been announced for SP, whereas BSP will be contesting from one seat and two seats are for RLD leaders Ajit Singh and Jayant, said Uttar Pradesh Congress chief Raj Babbar.

Advertising

The remaining one seat could be Azamgarh. However, it is unconfirmed which party will get it.

Babbar added that two seats would also be given to Apna Dal- Gonda and Pilibhit with which they sealed a pact on Saturday. “We are leaving seven seats vacant for SP, BSP and RLD. These include Mainpuri, Kannauj, Firozabad and whatever seats Mayawati ji and RLD’s Jayant ji and Ajit Singh contest from. We will also give two seats to Apna Dal – Gonda & Pilibhit,” said Babbar. Click for more election news

The alliance between the Congress and Apna Dal was finalised on Saturday at a meeting in Delhi at the residence of UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi, where Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and Jyotiraditya Scindia. The deal was finalised in the presence of Apna Dal president Krishna Patel and party general secretary Pankaj Niranjan Singh Chandel.

Whereas for Mahan Dal which had also firmed up an alliance with Congress last month, Babbar said that the party was fine with whatever seats would be given to them because their focus is on the state assembly elections.

“For Lok Sabha elections, they had said they will contest on our symbol. We’ll find out a way to work with them,” The UP Congress chief added.

Launched in 2008 by Keshav Dev Maurya, the party enjoys the support of other backward castes (OBC), particularly Mauryas, Kushwahas, Sainis and Shakyas.