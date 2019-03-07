Lok Sabha elections: Cong first list out, Priyanka’s name missing; Sonia to contest from Rae Bareli

Congress on Thursday released the first list of 15 candidates for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. Sonia Gandhi will contest from her bastion of Rae Bareli despite rumours that the UPA chairman may opt out of the race due to health issues. Congress chief Rahul Gandhi will contest from Amethi, which he has been winning since 2004.

Eleven candidates have been named for Uttar Pradesh and four for Gujarat. Priyanka Gandhi, who was recently inducted into the party as general secretary in charge of UP (East), has not found her name in the first list. The list was finalised at a meeting of the party’s central election committee chaired by Rahul Gandhi.

Amethi and Rae Bareli are the only seats Congress had won in the state in the 2014 general elections.

Former Union ministers Salman Khurshid, Jitin Prasad and R P N Singh have been fielded from their traditional seats of Farrukhabad, Dhaurahra and Kushi Nagar respectively.

Former UP Congress chief Nirmal Khatri will contest from Faizabad, while Bharatsinh Solanki, the party’s ex-chief of the Gujarat unit, has been fielded from the state’s Anand constituency.

Solanki had won the Lok Sabha elections from Anand in 2004 and 2009. But he lost to Dilipbhai Patel of the BJP in 2014.

Raju Parmar will contest the elections from Ahmedabad West seat, Prashant Patel will contest from Vadodara, and Ranjit Mohansinh Rathwa will contest from Chhota Udaipur seat.

The Congress had recently announced that it will contest all 80 seats in Uttar Pradesh after it was left out of their alliance by Samajwadi Party’s Akhilesh Yadav and Bahujan Samaj Party’s Mayawati. The SP-BSP alliance had, however, said they would not field their candidates in Amethi and Rae Bareli.