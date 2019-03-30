Congress campaign tagline to be centred around NYAY

THE CAMPAIGN tagline of the Congress would be centred around the word NYAY, party leaders said as they race against time to finalise the theme and catchline. The party has finalised the agencies to execute the campaign over the last week.

Sources said the party has finalised a little-known agency based in Bangalore for creative media work. While Percept and Golden Rabbit have been hired for electronic media advertisements at the national and regional levels respectively, Golden Rabbit and Active Media would execute the print advertisements at national and regional levels.

Active Media will also take care of the radio advertisements while Khushi advertising has been hired for cinema advertising. Interestingly, the party has hired two agencies — Niksun Ad and Designboxed — for executing the “surrogate campaign”. Sources said DesignBoxed was involved in the recent “ShutTheFakeUp” social media campaign. Click here for more election news

The creative media work is learnt to have been given to the firm Bangalore Goddess.

Sources said the party has already asked the state units and state-level publicity committees to get in touch with the short-listed agencies so that the campaign can be rolled out within 48 to 72 hours once the creatives — in other words the taglines and main campaign theme — are decided.

While the party had shortlisted many slogans like “Bahut hui jumlon ki maar-aao badlen Modi sarkar”, “Bande main hain dum-saath chalenge hum”, “Ab is baar-soch samajh ke”, the top Congress leadership is said to be of the view that the tagline should incorporate the word NYAY.

The Congress has named its minimum income guarantee NYAY — Nyunatam Aay Yojana. Sources said while the scheme has been named NYAY, the slogan would be much wider in its embrace of the meaning of the word nyay. “The tagline would assure justice (nyay) to the people,” a Congress functionary said.

The party’s top leadership had gone through presentations from top advertisement and multi-media creative agencies that included the likes of Leo Burnett, Niksun Ad. World INC, FCBUlka, Percept holdings, Design Boxed and Crayons communications. The Congress has already finalised Silverpush, an advertisement agency based in Gurgaon, to handle its digital media campaign.