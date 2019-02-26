Congress likely to declare first list of candidates from UP by March first week

The Congress is all set to declare the first list of its candidates for Lok Sabha elections from Uttar Pradesh in the first week of March on “non-controversial” seats where there is clarity of strong candidates.

Advertising

A meeting of the state-level election committee with 32 members, headed by Congress state president Raj Babbar, at the state Congress headquarters in Lucknow on Monday, cleared about 12 seats unanimously with clarity on candidates. Recommendations for the remaining seats were sent to the central screening committee, which is likely to meet in Delhi on Tuesday.

“Humare koshish hai ki March ke pehle hafte mein hum ek list sathiyon ko de dein taki voh kaam karna shuru kar dein.” (It is our attempt to give the first list in the first week of March so that people can start working), said Raj Babbar, after the meeting at the UPCC headquarters.

Party sources said the first list is likely to have the names for Rae Bareli and Amethi, represented by former Congress president Sonia Gandhi and Congress president Rahul Gandhi respectively. Dhaurara, which was earlier won by former Union Minister Jitin Prasada; Padrauna, earlier represented by former Union Minister RPN Singh; and Faizabad, from where the party is preparing to again field former MP and former state president Nirmal Khatri, who is also part of the election committee, may also be in the first list.

Barabanki was earlier represented by Rajya Sabha MP PL Punia but this time it is not clear whether he would contest again or would field his son, Tanuj Punia. From Saharanpur, the party is likely to field former MLA Imran Masood and in Fatehpur Sikri, it may be state president Raj Babbar.

“The final declaration will be made by the central election committee but our attempt is to get the first list declared by the first week of March. The list will have candidates, on which there is no controversy and there is absolute clarity. There are about 12 such candidates,” said a party leader who attended the meeting on Monday.

Advertising

Party sources said that a large number of these seats would be where the party won in 2009 and also scored a good share of votes in the 2014 Lok Sabha elections. In 2014, Congress won only two seats in Uttar Pradesh — Amethi and Rae Bareli. In some seats, including Saharanpur and Barabanki, the party got over one lakh votes.