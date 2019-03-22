Congress leader’s nomination under scanner after photos with Sanatan Sanstha activist circulate on social media

THE NOMINATION of Congress leader Navinchandra Bandiwade-kar from Ratnagiri-Sindhudurg seat has come under scanner after photos of him attending a programme in September 2018 in support of a Sanatan Sanstha activist were circulated on the social media on Thursday.

Advertising

In the photos, Bandiwadekar, whose candidature was announced on Tuesday, can be seen attending a function in support of Vaibhav Raut, who was arrested in August 2018 for plotting terror attacks in Maharashtra. NCP leader Jitendra Avhad had tweeted asking the Congress to change its candidate.

The party, however, defended Bandiwadekar. “He has neither participated in the activities of Sanatan nor has any sympathy for the same. Since there was pressure from the community, considering rumours of presumably prejudiced action by police, as a president of Bhandari Samaj, he had gone to inquire,” a statement issued by the party said.

“He had demanded action according to law. He has clarified that it was an initial reaction to the rumours and moreover, the reaction was not of his own but that of the community. Also, it was only related to a demand for justified action. After understanding the reality, the issue was over…,” it added.