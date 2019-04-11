Congress leader Kushboo slaps youth during roadshow in Bengaluru

Congress leader Kushboo Sundar slapped a youth who allegedly misbehaved with her during a campaign on Wednesday in Bengaluru.

The incident happened when Kushboo was campaigning for the Bangalore Central Congress candidate Rizwan Arshad in the city. While Kushboo was making her way through a crowd towards the campaign vehicle, she suddenly turned around and slapped a man, who was immediately whisked away by the police.

According to a Congress leader, the youth was handed over to the local police. No case was registered for the incident. Meanwhile, the video clip of Kushboo slapping the youth has gone viral on the social media platforms.

Kushboo Sundar is a popular South Indian actress, producer and television presenter who has acted in more than 200 movies. She is Congress’ one of the 40 star campaigners for Lok Sabha election in Karnataka.

This is called Kapala Moksha in Kannada. @khushsundar slapped a man who tried to misbehave with her while campaigning for Bengaluru Central Candidate. Even few lady reporters who are subjected to this kind of harassment should learn from Kushboo. #LokSabhaElections2019 pic.twitter.com/v5ZuFDTTZa — Sagay Raj P (@sagayrajp) April 10, 2019

Kushboo started her political career by joining Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) in 2010 and quit the party in 2014 and joined Congress in Tamil Nadu.

She became the first ever Indian actress for whom her fans built a dedicated temple when she was the leading actress of Tamil cinema.