Toggle Menu
Congress leader Kushboo slaps youth during roadshow in Bengaluruhttps://indianexpress.com/elections/congress-leader-kushboo-slaps-youth-roadshow-rizwan-arshad-bengaluru-5670635/

Congress leader Kushboo slaps youth during roadshow in Bengaluru

The incident happened when Kushboo was campaigning for the Bangalore Central Congress candidate Rizwan Arshad in the city.

Khushboo campaigns for Congress Bangalore Central candidate Rizwan Arshad, in Bengaluru, on Wednesday | Photo Courtesy: Rizwan Arshad/Twitter

Congress leader Kushboo Sundar slapped a youth who allegedly misbehaved with her during a campaign on Wednesday in Bengaluru.

The incident happened when Kushboo was campaigning for the Bangalore Central Congress candidate Rizwan Arshad in the city. While Kushboo was making her way through a crowd towards the campaign vehicle, she suddenly turned around and slapped a man, who was immediately whisked away by the police.

According to a Congress leader, the youth was handed over to the local police. No case was registered for the incident. Meanwhile, the video clip of Kushboo slapping the youth has gone viral on the social media platforms.

Kushboo Sundar is a popular South Indian actress, producer and television presenter who has acted in more than 200 movies. She is Congress’ one of the 40 star campaigners for Lok Sabha election in Karnataka.

Kushboo started her political career by joining Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) in 2010 and quit the party in 2014 and joined Congress in Tamil Nadu.

She became the first ever Indian actress for whom her fans built a dedicated temple when she was the leading actress of Tamil cinema.

Follow the Lok Sabha Elections 2019 real-time on IndianExpress.com/elections. Check the Lok Sabha election schedule, your Lok Sabha constituency details as well as where Narendra Modi and Rahul Gandhi are campaigning in the Lok Sabha Election. On Twitter, follow @Decision2019 for the latest news and analysis.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 Naxals trigger IED blast near polling booth of Maharashtra's Gadchiroli
2 Lok Sabha elections 2019 first phase: Key battles, union ministers in the fray
3 Andhra poll violence: Two killed in TDP-YSRCP clashes, Assembly Speaker allegedly assaulted