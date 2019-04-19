Congress leader Hardik Patel slapped at election rally in Gujarat

Congress leader Hardik Patel was slapped while addressing a public rally at Surendranagar in Gujarat on Friday morning. The video footage shows an identified man walking up to him and slapping him from the right side.

Advertising

The man, who looked angry and was seen saying something to Hardik Patel after slapping him, was overpowered by Congress workers, who also beat him up and took him away from the venue.

#WATCH Congress leader Hardik Patel slapped during a rally in Surendranagar,Gujarat pic.twitter.com/VqhJVJ7Xc4 — ANI (@ANI) April 19, 2019

The Congress Patidar leader Hardik Patel has also filed a complaint with the police. The man was later detained and it was not clear as to why he slapped Patel.

Congress candidate for the Surendranagar Lok Sabha seat, Soma Patel, was present on the dais when Hardik Patel was slapped. Surendranagar SP, Mahendra Bagadia told PTI, “We are yet to investigate who the man was and why he slapped Hardik. No one has lodged a complaint with us yet. We are investigating the matter,” said Bagadia.

The incident comes a day after a shoe was hurled at BJP MP GVL Narasimha Rao during a press conference at the party’s headquarters in New Delhi.

The Mahisagar district collector on Thursday cancelled the permission for landing Congress Patidar leader Hardik Patel’s chopper at a helipad in Anklava village of Lunawada taluka of Mahisagar district. Hardik was scheduled to address a public meeting in Lunawada and campaign for Congress candidate VK Khant on Thursday evening.

(With PTI inputs)