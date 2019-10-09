Congress kicks off Haryana campaign with unity call, focus on ‘big picture’

Kicking off the Congress’s poll campaign from Sirsa, the party’s new state unit chief Kumari Selja called for the need to rise above local issues and look at the big picture.

Downplaying the factionalism in the state Congress, Selja said in Dabwali, “Issues take place in every family. We need to rise above all this and look at the big picture, at what kind of politics is taking place at the national and regional level. In the Lok Sabha polls a few months ago, we were not successful. The issues were different. But now people say the time has come to change this jumle-wali sarkar. The time has come to understand.”

Campaigning for Congress candidate Amit Sihag, she said, “We have seen the worst of times and the best times. It was all possible due to you. Today again there is a big challenge ahead of us. Politics has changed a lot these days.”

Before Selja spoke, the other speakers stressed that the “Congress was united” and supporters should join hands to ensure its victory in maximum seats. In fact, it was this theme that seemed to set the tone for the Congress campaign amid the infighting in the state unit and absence of district-level organisational cadres.

Explained Defections further setback for Opposition Apart from the internal power tussles within the Congress and INLD, several defections were witnessed by both the Opposition parties in the last four months. The BJP accommodated a large chunk of such defectors. The ruling party has nominated at least 15 turncoats, including 11 from INLD, three from Congress and one from SAD.

Kiran Choudhry, Congress MLA from Tosham in Bhiwani, also struck an emotional chord with the people of her constituency. Campaigning on Tuesday, she appealed for votes while telling people that the “destiny of people of Tosham and family of Chaudhary Bansi Lal are connected”. Kiran is former Chief Minister Bansi Lal’s daughter-in-law.

While the ruling BJP seems to be riding on its back-to-back clean sweeps over the last year, including mayoral polls and Lok Sabha polls, the Congress and INLD are focusing on convincing their respective traditional vote banks to remain united. The INLD’s factionalism led to a vertical split and formation of the JJP, while infighting and lack of organisational cadres are affecting Congress’s campaigns.

In the 2014 Assembly polls, allegations of corruption and change of land use scandals against the then CM Bhupinder Singh Hooda dominated the campaign in Haryana, whereas this time it is the BJP’s nationalism agenda versus the Opposition’s accusations of “false promises”.

“They (BJP) brought in Balakot in Lok Sabha polls. Now they are bringing something else so that naive people of our state forget core issues and again get swayed by their fake promises,” Selja said, referring to BJP leaders’ campaign focusing on J&K. “What has the common man got to do with Article 370? They talk about Kashmir, why don’t they talk about our poor, our farmers, security of our women, our youth?”

Taking a dig at Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, she said “people are fed up with Manohar’s dreams” and the time has come to change this “jumle-wali sarkar”.

Selja promised that the Congress will waive loans of farmers and the poor, on the lines of Rajasthan. “When we form the government, we will give a deadline for fulfilling each of our promises,” she said.

On the focus on national issues, BJP general secretary and party affairs in-charge of Haryana Dr Anil Jain said, “The Opposition cannot claim to be winning even a single seat in Haryana. National issues are also issues of common man. It is because of BJP’s people-friendly policies, both at the national and state level, and clean image of our leaders… that BJP will surely achieve its target of 75-plus seats in Haryana.”