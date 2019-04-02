KCR’s remote control in Modi’s hand, says Rahul Gandhi

Congress president Rahul Gandhi kicked off the party’s campaign in Telangana by addressing public meetings at Zaheerabad, Wanaparthy and Huzurnagar on Monday.

The Congress chief met party leaders at Hyderabad before leaving for Zaheerabad in the afternoon.

At Huzurnagar, Rahul said voting for the TRS means voting for Prime Minister Narendra Modi and RSS-BJP. “They are staging a drama. KCR speaks against PM and PM criticises KCR but they support each other. You should understand that Congress is fighting against the BJP’s divisive ideology. Only Congress is against them, not TRS whose MPs support Modi in Parliament,’’ he said.

The three public meetings covered Lok Sabha constituencies of Zaheerabad, Nalgonda and Nagarkurnool.

Targeting the Prime Minister, Rahul said that while China generates 50,000 jobs every 24 hours, Modi “snatches away” 27,000 jobs in the same time. He also targeted the Prime Minister over the Rafale deal.

Alleging that the TRS and the BJP were hand-in-glove, Rahul said, “Your CM supports the BJP. He has supported note ban and GST in the past. KCR’s remote is in Narendra Modi’s hands. Did your CM ever raise the Rafale deal issue? Did he ever say chowkidar chor hai?’’

Rahul said that if the UPA comes to power, it will spend 6 per cent of the GDP on education, and youths starting businesses won’t require any approval for the first three years.

At all the meetings, Rahul highlighted the income guarantee scheme which assures Rs 72,000 per annum to five crore poor families in the country. “It is our surgical strike on garibi, not against the poor. Modi has conducted surgical strike against the poor with demonetisation and Gabbar Singh Tax. Modi is the chowkidar of a few rich persons like Ambanis, Nirav Modi, Mehul Choksi. He promised Rs 15 lakh in bank accounts of poor people, but did not put any. We are confident that we will be able to deposit Rs 72,000 per year and a total of Rs 3.6 lakhs in five years in the accounts of the five crore poor families.”

At Zaheerabad, Rahul asked, “He (Modi) promised two crore jobs (every year). Has anyone of you got jobs?”. He also alleged that in the last 45 years, the unemployment rate was highest under the Modi’s regime.