Congress’ Kannur candidate’s campaign video sparks backlash on social media for its sexist tone

A short campaign video produced in favor of K Sudhakaran, the Congress party’s candidate in the Kannur Lok Sabha constituency in Kerala, has caused stinging backlash for the party on social media for it’s sexist tone. The video, shared by the candidate on Facebook, has been ‘disliked’ a lot and attracted criticism. Though Sudhakaran, while sharing the video, adds that the story-line is fictitious and ‘has nothing to do with characters dead or alive or those who have made speeches in Parliament’, it’s pretty obvious that it is aimed at his rival and sitting MP, PK Sreemathy of the CPI(M).

In the video, a father regrets the fact that he educated his daughter to become a teacher implying that she could not get things done. At the same time, a visitor to the house chides him on making a mistake and tells him to send a man as he can get the same things done.

When the father says, “Yes, even a policeman makes a mistake. It will not be repeated. It became a bit late to understand”, the visitor agrees and says, “He is a man. If he goes. he will get things done.”

The video is indirectly given to imply that it was wrong to send a woman to Parliament from Kannur when it should have been a man.

As expected, the video has caused tremendous backlash for the Congress party and it’s supporters with people pointing out that the video seeks to shame the women of the state. That Sudhakaran is himself no stranger to sexist comments in the part has amplified the criticism.

“Women should not be educated, must not go to Sabarimala and should not contest in elections. Is there anything more to add for the candidate of Sonia Gandhi’s party?” one of the comments said.

Sudhakaran, a former MP from Kannur and one of the three working presidents of the Congress in Kerala, is fighting to wrest back the seat from the CPI(M)’s PK Sreemathy.