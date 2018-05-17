Karnataka govt formation highlights: Cong, JDS move SC, floor test to decide the fate of state

BJP’s BS Yeddyurappa and JD(S) leader HD Kumaraswamy BJP’s BS Yeddyurappa and JD(S) leader HD Kumaraswamy

The political drama in Karnataka reached the doorsteps of Supreme Court on Wednesday midnight after the Congress-JDS alliance challenged Governor Vajubhai Vale’s invitation to the BJP to form the new government in the state. The apex court, however, refused to stay the oath-taking ceremony of Yeddyurapaa but added that the government formation in the state would, however, be subject to the final outcome of the case before it. The matter is again listed for hearing on Friday.

Calling it a ‘diabolical conspiracy to denigrate democracy,” the Congress and JDS moved the Supreme Court late midnight to quash the order and declare it as “unconstitutional, arbitrary, illegal, void-ab-initio, and violative of Article 14 of Constitution of India”. Abhishek Manu Singhvi, representing the Congress argued that the Governor must have invited the post-poll coalition to form government as no single party had secured a majority. He questioned the 15 days time given to Yeddyurappa for proving majority saying the Supreme Court had earlier said “to give such time is to encourage the constitutional sin of poaching…”. KK Venugopal arguing for the Centre, said that a floor test was the best to know if the Governor’s decision was right. “We don’t know what happened in exchanges between Governor and Yeddyurappa, or what he has said in his letter,” he said.

The BJP with 104 seats emerged as the single largest party in the elections, but fell short of majority. The Congress has 78 seats, and the JD(S) with 37 — joined hands together to keep BJP at bay. Together they have 117 seats (with the support of 1 BSP and 1 Independent).

