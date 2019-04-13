Congress hopes to pin down opposition by fielding Sushil Kumar

The Congress is learnt to have zeroed in on names for most Lok Sabha seats in the capital, with Olympic medallist Sushil Kumar likely to be given a ticket from West or South Delhi.

The high command is also learnt to be trying to persuade DPCC chief and former CM Sheila Dikshit to contest from East Delhi. In case she does not agree, her son Sandeep Dikshit could be considered.

The party had Friday finalised the names of candidates from four seats — Ajay Maken from New Delhi; Kapil Sibal from Chandni Chowk; JP Agarwal from North East; and Raj Kumar Chauhan from North West.

The Congress will make a formal announcement in the next two days. “Sushil is keen on fighting from West Delhi but the party’s calculation says it would be better if he is fielded from South Delhi,” a senior leader said.

“Sushil is from the Jat community and because AAP too has fielded a Jat leader in West Delhi, and BJP is likely to as well, the party thinks it would be better if he is given the South seat instead.”

AAP has fielded advocate Balbir Singh Jakhar, president of the Dwarka Court Bar Association, from West Delhi parliamentary seat, while BJP’s incumbent MP from this seat is Parvesh Verma, also a Jat leader.

According to the Congress leader, Sushil has expressed apprehensions about having to quit his job if he fights elections. He is currently with the Indian Railways.

While AAP has announced candidates from all seven seats, the Congress was holding off in the hope that a tie-up would materialise. However, recent developments suggest the possibility of an alliance has almost fallen apart, which has prompted the Congress to prepare a list of all seven names.