Congress has no regard for people, traditions of North-East: PM Modi

Spearheading the BJP campaign in Mizoram which votes in five days to elect a new assembly, Prime Minister Narendra Modi Friday called for the ouster of the ruling Congress, saying “your hopes, ambitions do not matter to the Congress” whose leaders even describe and insult the traditional North-East headgears as “outlandish”.

Addressing a rally in Lunglei, around 180 km from Aizawl, Modi said: “Our country has now understood this Congress formula of divide and rule. That is why the Congress party, which once governed most Indian states, is now restricted to two or three states. Now, people of Mizoram have a golden opportunity to rid themselves of this Congress culture.”

Referring to Congress leader Shashi Tharoor’s remark that Modi wears “outlandish” headgear, he said: “I feel a deep sense of anguish when I hear a Congress leader abuse the traditional dress of North-East states, calling them outlandish. Your hopes, ambitions do not matter to the Congress. Their priority is power and not the people of Mizoram.”

“To speed up the development of Mizoram and to provide a corruption-free government in state, the BJP seeks your blessing and support. The double engine of BJP governments at both the Centre and the state will take Mizoram to new heights,” he said.

He said the BJP was committed to the development of the North-East and, in the last four years of its rule, had developed every part of the region and helped it move past the culture of “bandh, guns and blockades”. He attacked the Congress flagship programme in Mizoram, the New Land Use Policy Scheme (NLUP). Through the NLUP, a scheme started in 2008, funds of Rs 1 lakh, either in cash or in kind, was provided in instalments to families of farmers, small businessmen or small industrialists.

Modi said: “In Congress rule, schemes are made looking at who is the party’s own. The benefits of schemes go to people who vote for them and one example of that is the NLUP, through which money was distributed to its own people. The CAG has revealed the entire… and it has been published in newspapers. in the name of the poor, benefits are given to those close to Congress leaders.” Commenting on the state of roads in Mizoram, the major parts of which are filled with potholes, the Prime Minister targeted Chief Minister Lal Thanhawla, who also holds the the PWD portfolio. He said contracts were given to people related to the Congress and the Chief Minister never checked the status of the work. He said among Centre-funded projects in the state, 28 of the 46 were running behind schedule and the same was true for 20 of the 36 North-East Council-financed projects.