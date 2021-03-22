Congress has no friend except the chair: PM

Prime Minister Narendra Modi kept up his attack against the Congress in Assam on Sunday, terming its “five guarantees” poll plank false and accusing it of allying with foes to come to power.

“Those who ruled Assam for over 50 years are these days giving five guarantees to people of the state. But people of Assam can clearly see through them. These people have the habit of making false promises, make false announcements. They sell dreams to the poor, tell lies, make them fight among themselves and rule over them — this has always been Congress’s formula to stay in power,” Modi said at an election rally in Golaghat district’s Bokakhat.

The Congress’ “five guarantees” for Assam if it comes to power are a law that nullifies the CAA, five lakh government jobs, raising tea workers’ wages to Rs 365 a day, free electricity up to 200 units per household, and Rs 2,000 monthly income support to homemakers.

“You have to remember that Congress means guarantee of false election manifesto. Congress means guarantee of confusion. Congress means guarantee of instability. Congress means bombs, guns and blockades. Congress means guarantees of violence and separatism. Congress means guarantee of corruption, guarantee of nepotism,” added the Prime Minister.

Modi said Congress has no friends apart from the “chair”.

“Those with whom Congress has allied in Jharkhand, Bihar and Maharashtra, they are campaigning against them in West Bengal. In Kerala, it abuses the Left, but in West Bengal it embraces the Left for power. Congress calls itself secular, but in Assam, West Bengal and Kerala it has made friends with parties which are formed on communal lines. For Congress, nothing else matters but power,” he said.

The Congress, which holds 19 seats in the outgoing Assembly, has allied with the AIUDF (14 seats) and the BPF (12 seats) , along with other Left and regional parties. The BJP’s top national and state leadership has been lashing out at the alliance by targeting Badruddin Ajmal, the MP who leads the AIUDF. The AIUDF enjoys a large support base among the state’s Bengali-origin Muslim community.

He accused the Congress of nurturing poachers who killed one-horned rhinos, which the state is known for globally, while arguing that the BJP-led government has curbed the menace and put poachers behind bars.