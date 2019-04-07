Congress has no concern for people of Northeast: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi Sunday said that Congress party had only been good at manufacturing lies in the Northeastern region and have no concern for people. The Prime Minister was addressing an election rally in Imphal’s Hafta Kangjeibung.

Modi further alleged that the grand old party was playing a major game in the North east especially with lives and honour of the people.

“If the Congress had any concern about the Northeastern region, Imphal would have been connected with other capital cities through railways. Moreover, I would not have to construct better highways and roads. Projects related to airports would not have been long pending”, said Narendra Modi.

In spite of Manipur having abundant talent in sports, Congress has failed to take any initiative in this regard, the Prime Minister added. “It is the BJP government who established the National Sports University realizing the potential of the region. Now we have taken up initiatives to make Manipur, the sporting hub,” he said.

In response to Rahul Gandhi’s statement to make the region a manufacturing hub by implementing the Northeast Industrial Policy, he said, “These people are expert in manufacturing certain things. They are masters in manufacturing abuse, lies.”

The Prime Minister also alleged that Congress lawmakers were spreading Pakistan propaganda more than Pakistanis. “Congress is standing with those people who say there should be two prime ministers in Jammu and Kashmir. Even the manifesto of the party is less of India and more of Pakistan,” he asserted.

Time has come for people to give a red card to Congress, which has been making foul in politics to ensure that they are put to rest for the remaining political matches, added Modi.

He also said that the BJP and NDA government was trying to rectify the mistakes committed by Congress and its alliance in Northeast.

Highlighting some of the achievement of BJP in Manipur, he maintained that over 1 lakh youth including 60,000 women were given a loan without any guarantee under MUDRA.

Moreover, the “Chowkidar” government has provided one lakh LPG connections to more than one lakh women, constructed houses for ten thousand beneficiaries, availed free medical treatment of upto Rs 5 lakh to three lakh people among others, he said.

“Whatever I could have done in the last five years, the credit goes to you. It is with your support that I could take stern and crucial decisions for the country. Whatever I’m being able to do, it is because of your support and help,” hailed Modi.