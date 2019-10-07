Congress Gurgaon candidate Kataria says ‘Bharat Mata Ki Jai’ clip edited

Two days after a video clip of an interview of the Indian National Congress’s Gurgaon candidate, Sukhbir Kataria, went viral, in which he purportedly said that the chant ‘Bharat Mata Ki Jai’ will now be replaced by chants of “Sukhbir, Sonia, Bhupinder Hooda Ki Jai”, the candidate claimed on Sunday that his statements had been “edited” and misrepresented.

Speaking to the press after inaugurating his campaign office in the city, Kataria said, “Aaj aapne dekha hai, pure chattees biradri ke saathi hain, pure area se aye hain, aur ek hi baat keh rahe hain, ‘Bharat Mata Ki Jai, aur Bharat Mata Ki Jai’. Aaj ye BJP government ko ukhaad phekna ka jasba leke aa rahe hain (Today, you have seen, there are friends from all 36 communities, who have come from all over the area, and they are saying only one thing — ‘Bharat Mata Ki Jai and Bharat Mata Ki Jai’. Today, they have the drive to throw the BJP government out).”

When asked about the clip that had gone viral because of his alleged claims regarding the replacement of the slogan, Kataria said, “Woh edit karke..BJP waale pareshaan ho gaye hain.itne pareshaan ho gaye hain ki unko apne anne waali 21 tareek ki haar dikh rahi hai. Main yahi kehna chahta hoon ki hum Bhartiya hain, aur hamare rom rom mein, hamaare kan kan mein, ‘Bharat Mata Ki Jai’ hai, aur hamesha rahegi (That was edited.The BJP people are a worried lot. They are so worried as they can see their defeat on the coming 21st of this month. I only want to say that we are Indians, and ‘Bharat Mata Ki Jai’ is in our whole being, in every particle, and will always remain).”

The controversy had erupted on Friday, when a television interview had surfaced of Kataria allegedly stating, “Ab hai na, Gurgaon ke andar, ‘Bharat Mata Ki Jai’ nahi chalegi, Sukhbir ki jai chalegi, aur Sonia ji ki jai chalegi, aur Bhupinder Hooda ki jai chalegi (And now, in Gurgaon, ‘Bharat Mata Ki Jai’ will not be chanted, Sukhbir ki jai will be chanted, and Sonia ji ki jai will be chanted, and Bhupinder Hooda ki jai will be chanted).”

In response, members of the BJP had burned an effigy of the Congress candidate on Saturday while protesting against him at Sadar Bazaar and raising slogans.

Kataria is contesting Assembly polls for the third time.

In 2009, he had won from Gurgaon as an Independent candidate.