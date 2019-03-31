Pune: Congress gets shot in the arm as top Maratha community leaders join party

The entry of Pravin Gaikwad, the former chief of Sambhaji Brigade, has come as a major morale booster for the Pune unit of the Congress. Gaikwad, who belongs to the powerful Maratha community, is one of the strong contenders for the party ticket from Pune Lok Sabha seat, though he has said he will work for the Congress even if he is not nominated.

On Saturday, Gaikwad, along with Shantaram Kunjir who headed the Maratha Seva Sangh, joined the Congress in the presence of senior party leaders like Mallikarjun Kharge, Ashok Chavan and Prithviraj Chavan. Click here for more election news

Gaikwad’s entry took place a day after he slammed the Congress, saying actress Urmila Matondkar was given a rousing welcome to the party while he was ignored, despite waiting for a long time and being a long-time Congress supporter. The state Congress swung into action and asked him to come over to Mumbai to join the party. The Congress’s immediate response, say party leaders, shows how much importance the party lends to Gaikwad, who has “been a strong voice and highly respected figure of the Maratha community.”

The entry of both Gaikwad and Kunjir, Congress leaders said, is significant as both belong to the Maratha community and have been at the forefront of the Maratha community’s agitation for reservation.

“The Congress doesn’t have a strong Maratha leader in Pune city. Gaikwad, especially, is aggressive and he headed an organisation which created enough noise in Pune,” said a Congress leader.

Welcoming his entry into the party, Congress city spokesperson Ramesh Iyer said, “Gaikwad has been in the race for a party ticket for a long time. His entry has boosted the Congress’s confidence in Pune. After a long time, the Congress has got a strong entry in its fold.”

Gaikwad, meanwhile, said he was not worried about whether he would be given a party ticket for the Lok Sabha polls. “I have been a Congress supporter all my life and will remain so,” he said, adding that he and his followers have joined the party to halt the “politics of hatred being followed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the RSS”.

Gaikwad said while he headed the Sambhaji Brigade and Shetkari Kamgar Sanghatana, his “fan following goes beyond my organisations”.

The number of Maratha voters in Pune is estimated to be between 5 to 6 lakh. “I don’t claim to represent them, but I certainly have strong support from the community. Besides, 3.5 lakh Muslim, OBC and Dalit voters are also Congress supporters,” he said.

Since 1991, Gaikwad said, the Pune seat has never seen a candidate from the Maratha community. “Still, I will not say anything other than saying that I will follow my party’s directives,” he said.

On his association with a radical organisation like Sambhaji Brigade, Gaikwad said, “I followed my organisation’s line when I was with them. But my ideology is similar to the Congress’ ideology of Shahu-Phule-Ambedkar.”

Gaikwad’s name, as a likely entrant to the Congress, has been doing the rounds for over a month. It began after he reportedly met NCP chief Sharad Pawar, who put in a word in his favour. “I am close to Pawarsaheb…He has discussed my name with Congress president Rahul Gandhi,” Gaikwad had told The Indian Express earlier.

Shantaram Kunjir, who was associated with the Maratha Seva Sangh and Sambhaji Brigade, said his and Gaikwad’s entry in Congress will help the party garner votes from the Maratha community across Maharashtra. “Today, both of us, along with our 250 supporters, joined the Congress. Since we had less time on our hands, our supporters from across the state could not reach here… but they too will join the Congress,” he said.

Kunjir said the Maratha community forms 32 per cent of the population in the state. “The community will now be with the Congress. We will work unitedly to defeat the forces which are causing communal disharmony in the nation,” he said.