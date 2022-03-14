Congress gave power to turncoats, scripted own defeat: Balbir Sidhu

Senior Congress leader and former minister Balbir Singh Sidhu Sunday hit out at PPCC chief Navjot Singh Sidhu and outgoing CM Charanjit Singh Channi by calling them outsiders and said that the Congress leadership scripted its own defeat by giving power to turncoats and opportunists who were alien to the Congress, its history and culture.

Speaking up after the results, Sidhu said the decline of the party’s prospects started the day when Sunil Jakhar, a dyed in wool Congressman was replaced by an outsider Navjot Singh Sidhu, who had joined the Congress just four years ago.

Asserting that the Congress committed one blunder after another, he said removing Capt Amarinder Singh as the Chief Minister proved to be the last straw on the camel’s back which eventually led to complete collapse of the party and the government.

The former minister said, the third mistake was refusing to appoint Sunil Jakhar as the Chief Minister despite the support of an overwhelming majority of party MLAs just because he was a Hindu, despite Congress having a pure secular character and culture.

“If Congress had believed in politics of religion, then Giani Zail Singh wouldn’t be the President, Dr Manmohan Singh wouldn’t be the Prime Minister and Buta Singh wouldn’t be the Home Minister”, he pointed out.

This all was followed by appointment of Charanjit Singh Channi, who again was not a real Congressman as he had tried his luck with the Shiromani Akali Dal, the People’s Party of Punjab before joining the Congress.

“Congress party and the government was handed over to rank outsiders,” he asserted.

Sidhu said the way the party arbitrarily denied tickets to senior and veteran leaders like Amrik Singh Dhillon, Jahmohan Singh Kang, Ajaib Singh Bhatti and Kewal Singh Dhillon was yet another fatal mistake by the Congress leadership.

“It was strange and surprising that the party looked like it was in a race with itself in repeating one blunder after another to cause its own doom”, he said.

The three-time former MLA from Mohali pointed out, just before the appointment of Navjot Sidhu as the PCC president, everyone was of the unanimous view that the Congress will repeat itself in 2022.

“But the countdown for doom started the day Navjot Sidhu took over as the PCC president,” he said, while adding, the party made no efforts to reign him in.

He pointed out that the way the PCC president and the Chief Minister indulged in open war of words putting the party in a state of “civil war” left the field wide open for the opposition. “People got fed up with this civil war and they decided to teach us a lesson,” he regretted.

He also faulted PPCC chief and Channi of using derogatory language and pointed to Channi antagonising the migrant community with his remarks.

The former minister said that instead of owning up the blame and responsibility, those responsible were shamelessly glorifying themselves.

He said, the responsibility must be fixed and those responsible must be made accountable, lest the Congress gets further damaged and destroyed beyond redemption.