Congress game plan to book us in false cases: Sukhbir Badal

Hours before Kunwar Vijay Partap Singh was relieved as member of the SIT probing the incidents of sacrilege and police firing in Kotkapura and Behbal Kalan, SAD chief Sukhbir Badal said that police probe into Bargari sacrilege incident, ordered by their government, was moving in the right direction, but then it was handed over to CBI on public demand. He alleged that the state’s Congress government was working to slap false cases against Akalis in the matter.

Sukhbir was talking to mediapersons on the sidelines of the SAD rally, organised by Nakodar Assembly segment SAD MLA Gurprtap Singh Wadala, at Nurmahal.

SAD had recently complained to the EC against IG Kunwar Vijay Partap Singh, accusing him of performing his duty in a biased manner to fix the political opponents of ruling party.

When asked about Congress alleging the Akali Dal’s complaint was its attempt to save itself and former head of Dera Sirsa for their alleged involvement in the case, Sukhbir said that this statement of Congress was proof that they were “out to book us in false cases through SIT”.

“It is their game plan to get us booked in false cases as Congress is frustrated,” he said.

When asked that SIT formed during SAD-BJP government to probe the same cases, was also implicating the people in false cases, Badal refused that any SIT was formed then. Interestingly, a SIT probe was ordered under ADGP I P S Sahota by the SAD-BJP government in 2015.

Questioned about two Sikh brothers being falsely implicated in the case during the SAD-BJP government, Sukhbir said: “Those two brothers were taken to the court and their lie detector test was sought but they refused. Then there was immediate demand for CBI probe and we gave it to the CBI.” The case of two brothers made by police then had badly collapsed and both were released.

Sukhbir left in a huff when he was asked about Akali Dal’s failure to prosecute Dera head in a blasphemy case which was registered in May 2007 during SAD-BJP government.

Dera head Gurmit Ram Rahim Singh had been booked for allegedly imitating the 10th Sikh guru. SAD-BJP government had registered an FIR against Dera head in the matter which got quashed prior to Assembly Elections in 2012. Bathinda police had submitted an affidavit to quash the FIR in the wake of no evidence against him. The police did not file a challan even that case.