Congress a ‘fringe’ group: Arun Jaitley on Priyanka Gandhi saying her party will cut into BJP votes

A day after Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Gandhi said her party will cut into BJP’s vote share in the area where it is weak, Union minister Arun Jaitley on Thursday said that it is a “confessional statement” about the grand old party becoming a “fringe organisation”.

Advertising

“This is her confessional statement about the Congress becoming a fringe organisation… A mainstream party, the grand old party of Indian politics is now a fringe organisation in India,” he said.

Lok Sabha Elections 2019: Polling schedule, results date, constituency-wise results, how to check live counting

Speaking to reporters in Amethi, Priyanka had on Wednesday said, “Where our candidates are slightly lightweight, they will cut into BJP’s vote share.”

Advertising

Jaitley also mocked top Congress leaders as “chunavi Hindus” (Hindus during elections) for their visits to temples during elections, saying they never did so during previous polls and have been compelled to do so now, reports PTI.

To a question about Congress leader Digvijay Singh inviting a group of ‘sadhus’ to Bhopal, from where he is contesting the Lok Sabha election, Jaitley threw “chunavi Hindu” barb at the opposition party’s leaders. When the Vishwa Hindu Parishad would say that “garv se kaho hum Hindu hain” (say with pride we are Hindus), then the Congress used to call it “communal”, he said, adding that its top leaders have now been forced to become “chunavi Hindus”.

The Congress used to be a party of 300-400 seats during the times of Jawaharlal Nehru and Indira Gandhi, then became a party of 125-150 seats during Rajiv Gandhi’s era and is now a party of 40-70 seats, Jaitley said, adding that the 2009 election was an exception when it won more than 200 seats.