Congress first disregarded surgical strikes, now saying me too: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday mocked the Congress over its statement that the UPA government had also conducted surgical strikes during its tenure.

Addressing a rally in Sikar, Modi said, “Yesterday, they came up with six dates and said that these are the dates when surgical strikes were conducted during their tenure.”

He said, “Pehle upeksha, baad mein virodh, aur ab, humne bhi kiya thha, me too, me too… (First disregard, then opposition, and now they are saying ‘we also did it, me too me too’).”

Modi said that Congress can conduct a strike on paper while sitting in an air-conditioned room. “Jab kagaz par hi karni ho, jab video game mein hi strike karni ho, toh 3 ho ya 6 ho, 20 ho ya 25 ho, ye jhoote logon ko kya farak padta hai ji (When you have to conduct it on paper or in video games, then be it three or six or 20 or 25, what difference does it make to these liars),” he said.

The last 12 seats of Rajasthan’s 25 seats vote on Monday.

Earlier in the day, at a rally in Hindaun, Modi said that the UN Security Council’s decision to list Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) chief Masood Azhar as a global terrorist was the third surgical strike against Pakistan.

“Two days ago, a big enemy of India and ringleader of terrorists, Masood Azhar, was declared a global terrorist by the world’s biggest organisation. Sitting in Pakistan, this aaka (chief) of terrorists was giving wounds to India for several years. Several brave mothers of Rajasthan lost their brave sons. Several brave sons of Rajasthan were martyred. Lekin ab is aatanki ka Pakistan mein mauj karna mushkil ho gaya hai (Now it has become difficult for this terrorist to enjoy in Pakistan),” he said.

The Prime Minister said that the BJP’s and the Congress’ way of dealing with terrorists cannot be compared, “We have proved that barring two-three districts of Jammu and Kashmir, terrorists can’t attack the Army and citizens as per their wish. Agar aap goli chalaoge toh Modi gola chalaega (If you fire a bullet then Modi will fire a bomb),” he said.

He said that rather than celebrating the decision on Masood Azhar, Congress “apna hi mazaaq udwane mein lag gayi hai (is making a fool of itself).”

Attacking Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, recently seen in a video purportedly holding snakes, Modi said, “There was a time when the Congress’ dynast (referring to Jawaharlal Nehru) used to be happy while showing a ‘dance’ of snakes and mongooses… They are forgetting that India has moved beyond snakes… India is now a country of mouse charmers.”