Congress files FIR against Nagaland Deputy CM for Model Code of Conduct violation

Congress's demand for repolling, however, was not accepted for recommendation to the Election Commission by Returning Officer M Patton.

Women queue up to cast votes at a polling station, during the first Phase of the Lok Sabha elections 2019, in Kohima, Nagaland, Thursday, April 11, 2019. (PIB/PTI Photo)

The Congress has filed an FIR against Nagaland Deputy Chief Minister Y Patton for allegedly violating the Model Code of Conduct during the April 11 Lok Sabha poll in the state.

The party has demanded re-polling at Riphyim Polling Station in Patton’s home constituency — 37-Tyui in Wokha district.

“The FIR against Patton is for serious violation of the model code of conduct by entering the polling station wearing a political party’s scarf, and criminal conduct of impersonation and forgery by indulging in proxy voting,” a Nagaland Pradesh Congress Committee release said.

The complaint has been filed at Wokha Police Station on Tuesday.

Congress’s demand for repolling, however, was not accepted for recommendation to the Election Commission by Returning Officer M Patton, who said, “No discrepancies were observed after going through the report of the presiding officer and sector magistrate.”

