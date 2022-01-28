Congress fields liquor businessman who is close to CM Channi from Kharar

Congress has fielded a liquor businessman and Chief Minister (CM) Charanjit Singh Channi’s close confidante Vijay Sharma Tinku from Kharar while the party again tried the old hand Deepinder Singh Dhillon from Dera Bassi.

In Kharar the competition was between lawyer Natrajan Kaushal and Vijay Sharma Tinku but the party chose the latter. Both are considered close to Channi. The party ignored former cabinet minister Jagmohan Singh Kang who lost the elections in 2017 to Aam Aadmi Party’s (AAP) Kanwar Sandhu with a margin of around 1,900 votes.

“In the civic body elections which were held in 2021, the party had a dismal show, it lost in Nayagaon, it failed to make the MC president in Kharar, it was one of the reasons that Kang was not given the ticket, he failed to instill confidence in the party workers after his defeat,” a Congress leader from Kharar said.

Kang, however, accused Channi for him being dropped as a candidate. He alleged that Channi had given negative feedback about him. “The high command was in my favour but Channi stood in the way,” Kang told the media. Kang was demanding a ticket for his son Yadvinder Singh who was in Youth Congress. In Dera Bassi, the party again reposed faith in Deepinder Dhillon who lost the elections in 2017 to SAD’s NK Sharma with margin of around 2,000 votes.

The party sources said that the party did not want to annoy Dhillon despite his closeness to the family of former CM Captain Amrinder Singh, as it could give the fight to SAD’s NK Sharma who won the last two elections.

“There were some other names but the party fielded Dhillon as he was instrumental in winning the civic body elections and also managed to uproot the SAD from Zirakpur’s MC. Even in the 2017 elections, the margin of defeat was thin, this time the party did not want to see any rebellion in the constituency,” a senior party leader said.

In 2012, Dhillon had contested the elections after rebelling with the Congress and came second. SAD’s N K Sharma won the elections with around 10,000 votes. Dhillon joined SAD and contested the parliamentary elections in 2014 against his mentor and Patiala MP Preneet Kaur and lost the elections. He came third. Dhillon again joined the Congress and was fielded by the party in 2017 but he lost the elections to Sharma.

Denied ticket, former cabinet minister says CM hand in glove with land mafia

After the allotment of Congress ticket to Vijay Sharma Tinku from Kharar, senior Congress leader Jagmohan Singh Kang, who was staking a claim for his son from the constituency, wrote to Congress president Sonia Gandhi and urged her to ‘intervene’ and relook the ticket allotment decision.

Kang, who remained cabinet minister thrice, also leveled allegations on Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi. He states that he was stalking claim from Kharar for his son Yadvinder Singh Kang, who worked in the Indian Youth Congress and was in the list of ‘High Performers’.

Kang also mentioned in the letter that he had worked with many senior Congress leaders, including former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi, Ambika Soni, Ghulam Nabi Azad and Mohsina Kidwai.

Newsletter | Click to get the day’s best explainers in your inbox

Kang, alleged that Channi was trying to have complete monopoly in Kharar. “Owing to its proximity to Chandigarh, the lands in Kharar are very costly, and he (CM) is in cahoots with land mafia and mining business who are minting crores and milking the state exchequer. He wants complete sway in the area without interference from anyone of strong credentials. Recently, ED raided his nephew and recovered Rs 10 crore and this is just the tip of the iceberg,” Kang alleged.

Kang added that Congress candidate from Kharar Vijay Sharma Tinku is the CM’s financer and is running the liquor business.

Jagmohan Kang had contested the elections from Kharar in 2017 but lost. Kang had also mentioned that CM’s brother had lost the civic body elections in Kharar.