Congress fields Kamal Nath’s son Nakul from Chhindwara Lok Sabha seat

A total of 12 Lok Sabha candidates were declared by the Congress for Madhya Pradesh, including Nakul Nath from Chhindwara, Congress Working Committee member Arun Yadav from Khandwa, and Vivek Tankha from Jabalpur. 

Madhya Pradsh CM Kamal Nath (right) and his son Nakul Nath. (Source: Nakul Kamal Nath/Facebook)

The Congress on Thursday fielded Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath’s son Nakul Nath from the Chhindwara Lok Sabha constituency.

It was also announced that Kamal Nath will contest the bypoll from the Chhindwara assembly constituency.

The total number of Lok Sabha seats on which the Congress has declared its candidates is 369.

Madhya Pradesh will vote for its 29 Lok Sabha seats in four stages, Chhindwara goes to polls on April 29, 2019.

