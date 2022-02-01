Congress fields distant relative of slain UP gangster Vikas Dubey from Kalyanpur

The Congress’s fifth list of candidates for the Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh sprung a surprise as the party fielded the mother-in-law of gangster Vikas Dubey’s nephew and associate Amar Dubey from Kalyanpur in Kanpur district.

Amar was killed in a police shootout on July 8, 2020, almost a week after eight policemen were gunned down in an ambush in Kanpur’s Bikru village when they were on their way to arrest Vikas. On July 10, Vikas was shot dead after he allegedly tried to flee while being brought back from Madhya Pradesh.

Amar’s mother-in-law Gayatri Devi recently met Congress’s Priyanka Gandhi Vadra.

Devi’s daughter and Amar’s wife Khushi was a newlywed at the time of the Bikru attack, and has been in jail since being arrested in its aftermath. Gayatri has been making a plea for Khushi’s release, saying that her daughter got married to Amar only three days before the ambush and had no links to any criminal activities.

The brother of a police officer killed in Bikru criticised the move. Anoop Kumar Singh’s brother Anuj said his family had not yet recovered from the shock of how political parties were giving patronage to Amar Dubey’s family.