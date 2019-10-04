Congress fields Deshmukh against Fadnavis in Nagpur South West

The Congress has fielded Ashish Deshmukh, the former BJP MLA from Katol who had quit the party, against Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis in Nagpur South West constituency.

Ahead of the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, Deshmukh quit BJP to join Congress. In 2014 Assembly elections Deshmukh was elected from Katol Assembly constituency in Nagpur in Vidarbha district. Deshmukh was upset with BJP as he was expecting a ministerial berth in Fadnavis government in Maharashtra when the party was voted to power after 2014 Assembly elections.

The Congress decision to shift Deshmukh from Katol constituency to Nagpur South West is to signal that despite their general air of diffidence, they are ready to put up a fight. Earlier, a majority of senior Congress leaders who were approached by the AICC had refused to contest against Fadnavis from his traditional seat Nagpur South West.

The Congress released the list of candidates for 19 seats.

Earlier, BJP released its third list which includes minister of state for public works department, forest and tribal affairs Parinay Phuke (Sakoli), Mallikarjun Reddy (Ramtek), Kashiram Pawara (Shirpur) and Ramesh Thakur (Malad West). In the first two lists the BJP released the candidates for 139 seats.

The Republican Party of India (A) on Thursday replaced Deepak Nikhelje with Digambar Agawa in Phaltan assembly constituency. The decision comes following serious objections raised by alliance partner BJP. Nikhelje is younger brother of underworld don Chotta Rajan.

The RPI(A) which is an alliance partner of the BJP got six seats. The candidates and constituencies are as follows: Dr Vivek Gujjar (Malshiras); Digambar Agawa (Phaltan); Mohan Fad (Pathri); Arvind Bhaladhare (Bhandara); Gautam Sonawane (Mankhurd-Shivajinagar).