‘Congress failed to promote new leadership’: Maharashtra Youth Congress president

Maharashtra Youth Congress president Satyajeet Tambe speaks to Sandeep Ashar about the youth versus old guard debate, the party’s strategy to reconnect with young voters, and the challenges facing it. Excerpts:

Advertising

You had demanded more representation for young leaders. But that has not happened. Are you disappointed?

Youth Congress workers will contest on 19 seats. It is true that the youth wing had demanded 60 seats. It was a difficult situation. On the one hand, we would like new leadership to be promoted, but on the other hand, winning this election is crucial. Winning merit was considered while distributing tickets. We should have bred new leadership during good times. Unfortunately, when the party was in power in the state, this didn’t happen.

The last two elections show that the party has lost its appeal among younger voters. Your views?

Advertising

Our approach towards young and first-time voters was too conventional. That was ineffective. But we have consciously tried to change this after the Lok Sabha polls. The party has been engaging more openly and voluntarily with the youth. Programmes that we are undertaking are more participatory now. We have designed a youth manifesto, which has been drawn up on the basis of consultations of the youth.

What is biggest challenge for the party?

At the organisational level, keeping up the morale of the party workers is the biggest challenge. As a political activist, I know that the Lok Sabha and the Vidhan Sabha elections are different. The state polls are more localised in nature. In 1999, when the national and state polls were held simultaneously, people voted for the Atal Bihari Vajpayee government at the Centre, while electing the Vilasrao Deshmukh-led government in the state. What is really needed is a strong dialogue with the party cadre to energise them.

On the election front, a major challenge is to stop the BJP from diverting this election from local issues to emotive ones.

But the Congress campaign hasn’t taken off yet.

This isn’t true. We are ahead of the other parties as far as campaigning goes. The party has been working on the ground, strengthening our booth systems. We have established strong booth networks across 120 constituencies. You must also understand that (political) yatras don’t always work. We have seen that Shivraj Singh Chauhan (Madhya Pradesh) and Vasundhara Raje (Rajasthan), who also undertook (pre-election) yatras, lost their elections.

There was some delay due to a shift of guard in the state party organisation, and finalisation of seat sharing. But our campaign is on track.

Has the elevation of your uncle, Balasaheb Thorat, as the state party president helped?

It is an added advantage. Youth wings in all parties complained that the senior leadership isn’t easily accessible. But having Thorat, who is also a mentor, at the helm has made communication between the youth and main wings easier.

With (former Leader of Opposition) Radhakrishna Vikhe-Patil switching over (to the BJP), the Congress has an uphill task in your home turf of Ahmednagar.

The Congress has been contesting from five constituencies in the region. Even this time, we will contest on four to five seat. And I can say that we are in a good position to win three of these.

…But why aren’t you contesting?

I had sought a ticket from Shirdi (Vikhe-Patil’s constituency) in 2009, as it is my home ground, but the party gave him (Vikhe-Patil) the ticket. In the 2014 polls, I contested from Ahmednagar seat, where I lost to the NCP.

In seat-sharing talks, this seat has gone to the NCP, and it is wise not to disturb NCP’s candidate in keeping with the alliance ‘dharma’. So, I’ve opted out of the race. But I can tell you that the party will give a strong candidate in Shirdi.

Congress hasn’t projected anyone in this election. Would this not affect the party’s prospects?

We have a strong leader in Sonia Gandhi at the helm. If you ask me, the way candidates are party hopping, you feel that this will be a highly-localised election.

Ahead of elections, you have seen dynasties tighten their grip over the political spectrum. You hail from an established political family. What is your view?

Dynasties exist in every profession. More so in politics. (PM) Narendra Modi speaks out against dynasty culture, but then goes on to hand out tickets to the children of BJP’s leaders in parliamentary, assembly, and even local body elections.

Advertising

It is true that being from an established political family gives you the first mover advantage, but then you have to prove yourself. Every five years you have to go back to voters and get an approval from them.