Congress dynast now saying that whoever has Modi in his name is a thief: PM in Akluj

Accusing Congress president Rahul Gandhi of hurling “abuses” at him and the backward communities, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday called upon the voters in Maharashtra to punish those who are resorting to the use of such derogatory language.

Advertising

“Would you not punish people who are using such a language? Saja denge ya nahi… (Will you punish them or not),” he asked, even as the sea of saffron gave a resounding decision in his favour.

Addressing a rally in Akluj town of Solapur for BJP-led alliance candidates from Madha and Baramati, Modi, without directly naming Rahul, said the Congress dynast had been “abusing” him for a long time but now has started to abuse the entire backward community.

“Mujhe gali dete dete, Congress ke naamdar poore pichde samaj ko gali dene may jut gaye hai (In the process of abusing me, the Congress dynast has now resorted to abusing the entire backward community).”

Advertising

Modi claimed the Congress dynast has started calling anyone who has Modi in his name a thief. “Naamdar ne pehle chowkidaro ko chor kaha. Jab sab chowkidar ban kar maidan may aa gaye, jab har Hindustani apne ko chowkidar kehne laga tab inke mooh ko taala lag gaya, mooh chhoopaker ghoom ne lage. Chowkidar chor hai mamla chala nahi to ab wo kah rahe hain ki jiska bhi naam Modi hey woh sare chor hai (Dynast had initially termed chowkidar as a thief. But when everyone came forward to say they too were chowkidars, he went silent.

When the ‘chowkidar chor hai’ slogan did not work, they have now started saying that whoever has Modi in his name is a thief),” he said.

Pointing out that the Congress and their allies have never left any stone unturned to abuse his jaati (caste) and haisiyat (social status), Modi said, “We, who belong to the backward community, have had to suffer a lot. Pichde hone ki wajah se. hum pichdo ko anek baar aisi pareshaniya jhelni padti hai, anek baar Congress aur unke sathiyo ne mere haisiyat batane wali, meri jaati batane wali gali dene me koi kami nahi rakhi hai (Because we belong to the backward communities, we have to often face such problems. Several times, Congress and its friends have abused me because of my social status and the community I belong to).”

Modi said he had become used to such abuses, but warned the Congress and its allies not to humiliate the backward communities, tribals and Dalits. “You can abuse me, but if you abuse the backward communities and Dalits, Modi will not tolerate it, this country will not tolerate it,” he added.

The comments apparently came in response to a remark by Rahul at a rally in Nanded last week where he threw a poser as to “why all thieves have Modi in their names” — referring to fugitives Nirav Modi and Lalit Modi.

Slamming the Opposition, Modi said they neither have any ideology nor any future roadmap, but have a single-point agenda of his removal. “The Opposition has no ideology. They are not telling what they did for 50 to 55 years when they were in power. Neither are they revealing what they will do in the next five years. Whether in Bengal, Uttar Pradesh, Karnataka or Maharashtra, the Opposition has only one agenda, ‘Modi hatao’. Everywhere they are raising the bogey of ‘Modi hatao’,” he added.

Again, taking on NCP chief Sharad Pawar, Modi said, “Pawar attacked me saying my family did not exist. Indian family system has set an example before the world for thousands of years. It is the biggest strength of India. Pawar is elder to me and he has every right to speak ill against me.”

Modi said the life he was leading was inspired by the families of greats like Bhagat Singh, Sukhdev, Rajguru, Chapekar brothers, Mahatma Phule, Babasaheb Ambedkar, Sardar Vallabh Patel and Veer Savarkar. He claimed that Pawar only needed to look at the example of Yeshwantrao Chavan, whom he considers his guru, to understand him better. “But his model is a Delhi family. You are busy serving a Delhi family and drawing inspiration from it,” Modi said, without naming the Gandhi family.

Modi said the massive turnout at his rally has made Pawar flee the poll turf. “Looking at this sea of saffron, now I understand why Pawar fled from the poll ring. Pawar is an outstanding player… He does not allow any scratch on his or his family’s name… He knows which way the wind is blowing. And that is why he took to his heels…”

Urging voters to decide between majboot (strong) and majboor (helpless) government, the PM said, “In 2014, the voters gave the reins of the government in my hands. In all these five years, I have worked with honesty and ensured all round development. I have taken strong decisions. I have taken action against black money and the corrupt. In one stroke, I shut the shop of 3.5 lakh fake companies.”

Stating that before he took the reins, only scams were the order of the day, he added, “Your sevak has put a full stop to all scams. There has not been a single stain on me. If some people are spreading lies, I can’t help. I will not even make an attempt to stop them from spreading lies.”

Advertising

Modi said earlier, the government remained mute spectators to terror attacks. “But this government is different. Hum ghar may ghus kar marte hain. This is new policy of the new India. Aren’t you proud of our action in Pakistan after terrorists attacked our forces? Didn’t you like this policy…,” he asked crowd amid loud applause. He lamented that some parties where questioning the sacrifices of the forces. “But this chowkidar will not allow them to show our forces in poor light,” said Modi.