Congress ‘dissatisfied’ with repoll order in West Tripura seat, to move Supreme Court

Shortly after the Election Commission of India (ECI) announced re-polls in 168 out of the 1,679 polling stations of West Tripura seat on May 12 amid allegations of violence, the Congress said it was ‘dissatisfied’ with the decision and would move the Supreme Court.

Advertising

Speaking to indianexpress.com, Tripura Congress vice president Tapas Dey said his party was dissatisfied since repolling was ordered in much less number of seats compared to their demand.

“There was widespread violence during polling in West Tripura seat on April 11. We demanded to hold repolls in at least 850 polling stations or hold a fresh election in the seat. We were surprised to see that repolling was ordered in the few polling stations only. We earlier announced that we would knock the doors of the apex court if repolls are not ordered in all areas which suffered violence. So, we have no other alternative but to move the Supreme Court,” Dey said.

Meanwhile, Tripura Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Sriram Taranikanti said that Central Armed Police Force (CAPF) personnel would stand guard in front of all 168 polling stations of West Tripura constituency, which are scheduled to go for re-polling on May 12.

Advertising

On Tuesday, the poll watchdog wrote to Tripura Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Sriram Taranikanti and informed that polls held on April 11 were declared ‘void’ at 168 polling stations in West Tripura seat. These polling stations would undergo fresh polling from 7 am till 5 pm on May 12. During the process, 1,41,251 electors, including 71920 male, 69328 female and three voters of the third gender, would cast mandate across 26 assembly segments in four districts of the state.

Tripura Police Inspector General GS Rao today said 15 companies of Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) have already arrived in Tripura for poll duty.

Speaking to reporters, the CEO Wednesday told media here that ‘sufficient central forces’ were at his disposal for the security arrangement in the seats undergoing re-polls. “We have sufficient central forces. Some security forces have already arrived here. CAPF personnel will be deployed in all polling stations undergoing repolling,” the CEO said.

The official also said that as a stakeholder in the Lok Sabha election process, it was ‘disappointing’ for the state electoral authority that repolling was being held in Tripura. “….it is quite disappointing for all of us, that we have to undergo repolls. Here is a chance for us to show we can do proper polls also..,” he said.

The CEO appealed to all political parties, candidates, polling officials, police and the entire state to demonstrate a nice and positive repoll process.

The decision to hold repolls in 168 polling stations was announced on the basis of reports submitted by the CEO, General Observers, Returning Officer and Special Election Observer Vinod Zutshi after opposition Congress and CPI (M) alleged massive rigging and irregularities. Zutshi was sent for examining reports of polling held in West Tripura seat.

BJP spokesperson Dr Ashok Sinha said, “The ECI has taken reports from everyone and taken a decision. We shall obey their decision and contest in the re-polls. We are confident of victory with a comfortable margin.”

CPI (M) state secretary Goutam Das was not available for his comments on the issue.