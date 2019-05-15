Congress ‘dirty water’ but can be helpful in dousing flames, says Manish Sisodia

Senior AAP leader Manish Sisodia, on Tuesday, said his party was ready to join hands with a “non-BJP” front at the Centre to keep the saffron party out of power. While calling the Congress “dirty water”, he said, “When your house is on fire, you don’t look for clean water to douse the flames.”

Advertising

On BJP’s sitting MP from Chandigarh Kirron Kher, he claimed that she did not have much to show on performance front. “In the last general elections, people of Chandigarh elected her, but ‘madam’ remained busy doing advertisements and shooting (for films),” he alleged.

The Deputy Chief Minister of Delhi also accused the BJP of playing “divisive” politics and termed Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the saffron party’s chief Amit Shah as the “biggest danger” to the country.

“The Modi-Shah duo is the biggest danger to this country. They promote divisions in society and want to capture power by dividing the people.”

Advertising

“In this backdrop, we fear that if Modi and Shah come to power again, riots will increase in the country. The situation in the country will become like Afghanistan and Syria,” he told reporters here, adding that it was necessary to defeat them.

“To keep Modi and Shah out of power, we are ready to join hands with a non-BJP, non-Modi government at the Centre,” he said, when asked about what role AAP could play in government formation at the Centre after declaration of Lok Sabha results on May 23.

The AAP has fielded former Union Minister Harmohan Dhawan from Chandigarh seat. The city goes to polls in the general election’s final phase on May 19. Dhawan joined the Arvind Kejriwal-led party six months back.

Replying to a question, Sisodia said, “Modi is campaigning in the entire country. Let’s see how many seats he gets.”

“The BJP is fighting the poll in Modi’s name. The ruling party is not talking about issues,” the Deputy Chief Minister said. Sisodia said his party is fighting the polls on the basis of its work and performance.

To another question, he said everyone knows the condition of institutions like Central Bureau of Investigation and Reserve Bank of India under the present BJP-led government.

On Delhi Chief Minister and AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal being shown black flags in Punjab, Sisodia said, “It is not the public, but the (AAP’s) political rivals who are doing so.” Sisodia evaded a direct reply to a question on AAP’s Chandigarh unit apparently remaining “inactive” after actor-turned-politician Gul Panag, who contested the 2014 general elections from here under AAP, lost to Kher.

“What should she have done according to you? No, she did not run away anywhere. You may feel the party unit here is defunct, but we are active,” he said.