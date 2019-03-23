Decision 2019: Congress names Digvijaya Singh as its Lok Sabha candidate from Bhopal

Former Madhya Pradesh chief minister and veteran Congress leader Digvijaya Singh will contest the Lok Sabha elections from Bhopal. The decision, which was taken by the Congress’ Central Election Committee on Saturday, was announced by Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath. The Congress party, however, has not released any official list so far about its candidates in MP.

Advertising

Madhya Pradesh has 29 Lok Sabha seats. The Election Commission has announced that the state will see polling during the 4, 5, 6 and 7 phases of the Lok Sabha Elections 2019.

Lok Sabha elections 2019: Here’s when you will vote

The dates of polling in the state are April 29, May 6, May 12 and May 19.

The BJP has been conducting a vigorous election campaign in Madhya Pradesh after the Congress Party won the recent Assembly elections after 15 years.

The high-profile seat of Bhopal is currently held by BJP’s Alok Sanjar. Besides this, Indore and Vidisha seats have not been won by the Congress in three decades. Former President late Shankar Dayal Sharma was the last Congress winner from the seat in the 1984 general elections.

Madhya Pradesh had emerged as one of the strongest bases for the BJP to form its government in the centre during 2014 Lok Sabha elections after it won 27 of the 29 seats. The Congress had won the remaining two, Chhindwara and Guna, held by Nath and Jyotiraditya Scindia respectively.