Congress demands fresh election in West Tripura, CPI (M) raises rigging allegations

Three days before East Tripura (ST) Parliamentary Constituency is scheduled to go to polls on April 23, Opposition Congress demanded fresh election in the West Tripura seat which went to polls on April 11. CPI (M) also raised the bar for alleged poll rigging in the West Tripura seat and demanded re-pol in 846 booths. The party earlier alleged rigging in 464 booths and sought re-poll.

In a letter to Deputy Election Commissioner Sudip Jain in New Delhi, Tripura Congress vice president Tapas Dey Saturday wrote that a report sent to ECI about scrutinizing video footages from webcasting cameras installed inside polling booths by CEO Sriram Taranikanti in presence of candidates or polling agents of the party is ‘false and incorrect’.

“We believe that the report was sent to you with mala fide intention and they were submitted with a view to suppress real fact of mass rigging. So, you are earnestly requested to take immediate step to hold fresh election to 1 – Tripura West Parliamentary Constituency,” Dey wrote in his letter.

Meanwhile, the CPI (M) said a revised estimate has shown poll rigging was held in 864 booths instead of 464, where the party alleged polls were rigged at the first place.

“Most of the voters could not cast their votes on April 11. The Election Commission is duty-bound to ensure free and fair election. We demand re-polling in all the booths which were rigged,” CPI (M) state secretary Goutam Das told reporters.

He added his party would welcome if the Election Commission decides to order fresh elections in the West Tripura constituency.

CPI (M) has also alleged that CCTV footage from webcasting cameras was scrutinized in different polling booths in absence of communist party agents.

Earlier this month, Tripura Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Taranikanti said over 800 complaints were lodged over poll irregularities across the state. Complaints were also being filed after scrutinizing video footages from webcasting cameras.

“We have ordered to lodge FIR against those found involved in booth capturing and other poll irregularities”, the CEO told reporters.