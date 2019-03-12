Congress CWC meeting LIVE Updates: Rahul, Priyanka rally in Gujarat today; party sounds poll bugle

The Congress Working Committee (CWC) will meet in Ahmedabad, Gujarat, today to finalise the party’s strategy for the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. The meeting, chaired by president Rahul Gandhi, comes two days after the Election Commission announced seven-phased polls from April 11 to May 19, before counting on May 23. The meeting was earlier scheduled to be held in February but was postponed following the Pulwama terror attack.

The CWC, Congress’ highest decision-making body, is holding its meet in Gujarat after 58 years — the last was in 1961 in Bhavnagar. It assumes significance as Gujarat is Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s home state. Further, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, who is in-charge of eastern Uttar Pradesh, will attend today’s meeting, her first since her entry into active politics.

After the CWC meet, Rahul will hold a public rally in in Gandhinagar, where he will induct Patidar leader Hardik Patel into the party. Priyanka Gandhi Vadra is likely to address the rally as well.