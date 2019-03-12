Congress CWC meeting LIVE Updates: Rahul, Priyanka rally in Gujarat today; party sounds poll bugle

Congress CWC meeting LIVE Updates: Rahul, Priyanka rally in Gujarat today; party sounds poll buglehttps://indianexpress.com/elections/congress-cwc-meet-live-updates-rahul-gandhi-hardik-patel-priyanka-gandhi-bjp-narendra-modi-5621854/
CWC meeting LIVE Updates: The Congress' highest decision-making body is meeting in Gujarat — after 58 years — to finalise its strategy for the 2019 Lok Sabha polls. Follow live updates below.
The Congress Working Committee (CWC) will meet in Ahmedabad, Gujarat, today to finalise the party’s strategy for the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. The meeting, chaired by president Rahul Gandhi, comes two days after the Election Commission announced seven-phased polls from April 11 to May 19, before counting on May 23. The meeting was earlier scheduled to be held in February but was postponed following the Pulwama terror attack.
The CWC, Congress’ highest decision-making body, is holding its meet in Gujarat after 58 years — the last was in 1961 in Bhavnagar. It assumes significance as Gujarat is Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s home state. Further, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, who is in-charge of eastern Uttar Pradesh, will attend today’s meeting, her first since her entry into active politics.
After the CWC meet, Rahul will hold a public rally in in Gandhinagar, where he will induct Patidar leader Hardik Patel into the party. Priyanka Gandhi Vadra is likely to address the rally as well.
The Congress Working Committee meets in Ahmedabad today, two days after the Election Commission announced dates to the 2019 Lok Sabha polls. The meeting of top party leaders in Gujarat assumes significance as it is Prime Minister Narendra Modi's home state. Along with party chief Rahul Gandhi, UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi and former prime minister Manmohan Singh, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra will be in attendance as well. In fact, they just landed in Ahmedabad for the meet.
The Congress Working Committee (CWC) meeting in Ahmedabad in Gujarat today will set in motion the party's final strategy for the 2019 Lok Sabha polls.
The meeting comes two days after the Election Commission (EC) announced dates to the General Elections. It will be held in seven phases from April 11 to May 19. The results will be announced on May 23.
Meanwhile, Patidar leader Hardik Patel will join the party today in the presence of Rahul Gandhi. On confirming his decision, he had tweeted, "To give shape to my intentions, to serve the society and the country at large, I have decided to join the Indian National Congress, the oldest political party of India on 12th March 2019 in the presence of its national president Rahul Gandhi and other seniors leaders."
“I would also like to state that if there is no legal hindrance and the party decides to field me in electoral politics, I would abide by the party’s decision and contest the elections,” Hardik added.
