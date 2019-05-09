Congress, CPM object as EC orders repoll in 168 Tripura West polling stations

The Tripura unit of the Congress and CPI(M) have objected to the Election Commission of India’s order on May 7 to conduct repoll in 168 polling stations of Tripura West Lok Sabha constituency, saying that the number of stations undergoing repolls should have been much higher owing to how widespread the alleged rigging was during the election on April 11.

Tripura West — one of the two Lok Sabha segments of the state — is a largely Bengali-dominated constituency and includes 1,679 polling stations. The Congress’s Subal Bhowmick, who recently quit as the BJP’s state vice-president, is pitted against BJP’s Pratima Bhoumik. The CPI(M), which has held the seat since 1996, has again fielded its sitting MP Sankar Prasad Datta.

Polling in the constituency was marred by violence with voters being “intimidated” to cast votes in favour of a particular candidate and polling agents casting votes on behalf of voters on multiple occasions.

The ECI’s May 7 order to conduct repoll on May 12 came after persistent allegations by the state unit of the Congress and CPI(M) about alleged rigging and violence, and consecutive reports by the state’s top election officials — the Chief Electoral Officer, the Special Observer, General Observers and the Returning Officer.

“We are not happy at all because the repolling should have been ordered on, say, 400 more polling stations. We will contest (the election) definitely but will also go to the Supreme Court to appeal for repoll in a higher number of polling stations,” state Congress chief Pradyot Manikya Debbarma said.

CPI (M) state secretary Goutam Das said, “We are not satisfied. There was widespread rigging and booth capturing. We had initially demanded a repoll in 464 booths but then had to revise it to 846 booths when we got to know further details from each station.”

In a report to the additional CEO of Tripura on April 23, the then Returning Officer (RO) of Tripura West constituency, Sandeep Mahatme, who was transferred by the EC in an order dated May 2, wrote that the polling process was “vitiated” in 433 polling stations. The EC also ordered the transfer of Additional DGP (Law and Order) Rajiv Singh following reports of “several incidents of law and order failure”.

In another report submitted to the EC, Mahatme noted that it was observed through video footage of the polling stations that violations had occurred in at least eight of them. These ranged from intimidation of voters, polling agents accompanying voters to the compartment multiple times, people entering the polling compartment several times and polling agents casting votes on behalf of the voters.

On May 12, over 1.4 lakh voters across 26 Assembly segments of the constituency are expected to cast their vote as 15 companies of the Central Armed Police Forces stand guard.

Tripura CEO Sriram Taranikanti said, “Around one-tenth of the polling stations of the constituency are going for repolls. All preparations are going on smoothly. We have got additional security forces to ensure free and fair elections.”