Congress, CPM approach Election Commission over PM Modi ‘Diwali’ remark

The Congress and CPI(M) Monday approached the Election Commission seeking action against Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the “brazen” and “reckless invocation” of armed forces and the Balakot air strikes in his campaign speeches in an alleged violation of the Model Code of Conduct.

Advertising

Both parties alleged that Narendra Modi misused the office of the Prime Minister for electoral reasons.The parties were objecting to the PM’s speeches in Rajasthan’s Barmer, where he said that India had not maintained a nuclear arsenal merely for Diwali, and in Gujarat’s Patan, where he said that he had warned Pakistan of consequences if it did not return Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman.

READ | In Rajasthan, PM Modi hits at Pakistan: Are our nukes for Diwali?

A Congress delegation led by senior leaders Abhishek Singhvi and Kapil Sibal told the poll panel that the PM, by invoking the armed forces and defence personnel to seek votes, has directly violated the EC’s notifications. The memorandum stated that the PM needs to be reminded that “no one is above the law”.

Advertising

READ | PM Modi’s remarks on India’s nuclear capability ‘highly unfortunate’: Pak

In a letter to the Chief Election Commissioner, CPM General Secretary Sitaram Yechury said, “The brazen, reckless invocation of armed forces, armed action and then threats of nuclear war as something…on the basis for which a vote is sought… compromises the integrity of the electoral process…”