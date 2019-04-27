Congress complaint against Arvind Kejriwal

Toggle Menu
Congress complaint against Arvind Kejriwalhttps://indianexpress.com/elections/congress-complaint-against-delhi-cm-arvind-kejriwal-5697124/

The Congress delegation alleged that Kejriwal asked “Muslim voters” not to vote for the Congress in the Lok Sabha polls as the party was not getting a “single Hindu vote”.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. (File)

The Congress Friday filed a complaint with the Delhi Chief Electoral Officer against AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal for allegedly making a “communal” statement, and demanded that he be barred from campaigning for the ongoing Lok Sabha polls.

A delegation led by former MP Sandip Dikshit met the CEO and submitted a memorandum against Kejriwal. The Congress delegation alleged that Kejriwal asked “Muslim voters” not to vote for the Congress in the Lok Sabha polls as the party was not getting a “single Hindu vote”.

Responding to the complaint, AAP’s spokesperson Saurabh Bharadwaj said, “The statement was made in plain language and was not a communal appeal. We asked both Hindus and Muslims not to vote for Congress.” ens

