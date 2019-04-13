Congress complains to EC over politicisation of armed forces

THE CONGRESS on Friday petitioned the Election Commission demanding action against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP chief Amit Shah for making “hateful” and “divisive” comments and “politicising” the armed forces and sought its intervention to stop a web series on the Prime Minister. The opposition party told the EC that individuals who are violating the code of conduct despite censure or rebuke by the panel, should be barred from campaigning for a day.

A Congress delegation, comprising Ahmed Patel, Abhishek Singhvi, Jairam Ramesh and Randeep Surjewala gave several memoranda to the EC. They told the poll panel that a web-series titled Modi – Journey of a common man is “now streaming online on a digital channel called Eros Now, with the sole motive of influencing and impressing viewers and voters in the upcoming elections” and asked the EC to take action.

They also drew the EC’s attention to speeches made by Prime Minister, including his appeal in Latur to first-time voters to dedicate their votes to the brave soldiers who carried out the Balakot air strike and to those killed in the Pulwama attack. Modi’s Latur speech, the Congress said, violated the EC’s directive against use of the armed forces for political purposes.

The Congress also told the EC that the Prime Minister, Amit Shah and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath used “hateful, communal and divisive language” against the Congress and its president Rahul Gandhi in the context of his decision to contest from Wayanad Lok Sabha seat in Kerala.