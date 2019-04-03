Congress Chandigarh candidate Pawan Bansal: My goals; to revive Metro project, make the city cleaner, crime-free

What do you promise to do for the city if you are elected?

I promise to revive the Metro project, which is the need of the hour to deal with traffic jams. I will work to make Chandigarh crime-free and restore its cleanliness besides getting community parking in every sector. On the education front, I will ensure that happiness curriculum is introduced in schools for children as a special class by coordinating with the CBSE. I will procure more funds from the Centre for education, roads, and parks. Passing need-based changes for housing board flats, regularisation of employees, and a transparent transfer policy will also be my priority.

Ease of living and working in Chandigarh, to restore the pride and old glory of Chandigarh and make special efforts for job employment is what I ensure.

Do you feel if Kirron Kher is given the ticket from BJP, her Bollywood charm will again come in the way of your win?

The charm or charisma of a Bollywood star works only once – and it worked last time. The glitter will not work any more now. It is the work done on the ground which people measure. AAP has fielded Harmohan Dhawan from Chandigarh. Even though AAP did not win last time, it bagged 1.08 lakh votes, majority of them from areas considered Congress strongholds. Do you see AAP as a threat?

No, it isn’t significant any longer. Whatever votes Harmohan Dhawan gets, will only be in his own name but not on AAP’s name. Today AAP is not what it was five years ago. Most of its workers are now joining us.

Your fellow leaders Navjot Kaur Sidhu and Manish Tewari were also in the fray, will they now work against you?

No, there is no hurdle in my way. I appeal to all our leaders from Punjab and Haryana to support me.

What do you have to say about BJP’s ‘Chowkidar’ campaign?

These are just diversions from the main issues. Did the PM act as a chowkidar for the youth whose jobs have been stolen? Did you act as a chowkidar for people who still don’t have access to proper health facilities? Did you act as a chowkidar for people who are now paying Rs 1,000 for LPG? Chowkidar is not an ornament to be worn around the neck or a glittering ring. You ought to act as one as well.

MP report card

Rajiv Gandhi Chandigarh Technology Park was inaugurated by former PM Manmohan Singh

Rs 825 crore for modernisation/upgradation of Nehru Hospital at PGIMER

31 new trains started from Chandigarh during Bansal’s tenure as railway minister

Special sanction of over Rs 750 crore to Panjab University by Govt. of India between 2009-2014

Rehabilitation scheme launched to construct 25,728 small flats at eight locations to make Chandigarh slum-free