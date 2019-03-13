Congress caught Masood Azhar but BJP released him, says Rahul Gandhi

Congress President Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday said it was the BJP government that in 1999 released Jaish-e-Mohammed founder Masood Azhar, who is blamed for the Pulwama attack.

He reminded the gathering at the Jan Sankalp rally that the Congress had caught Masood Azhar whereas the BJP government under the leadership of A B Vajpayee had released Azhar from jail and “arranged a special aircraft” to transfer him to Kandahar. Rahul’s comments came a day after he was criticised by the BJP for referring to the Jaish founder as “Masood Azhar ji” in a speech.

Apparently in response to the BJP’s jibe, Rahul accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of maintaining mutually beneficial ties with certain industrialists. “Prime Minister calls Nirav Modi Nirav bhai. Mehul Choksi is addressed as Mehul bhai, and Anil Ambani as Anil bhai. They all do marketing for Narendra Modi,” Rahul said. “Every morning and night you will see them (BJP leaders) on television. Where does the money come from? I will tell you. Anil Ambani, Nirav Modi, Mehul Choksi, Lalit Modi and Vijay Mallya…they provide the money. And you (the public) are robbed of your money.”

He told the gathering that he had read in newspapers that the Indian government did not provide details on diamond baron Nirav Modi to the United Kingdom government, which was willing to extradite him to India.

Talking about the Rafale aircraft deal, Rahul referred to the offset contract being awarded to Anil Ambani’s Reliance Defence. “If you give a paper to Anil Ambani and ask him to make a paper plane, he will not be able to do so,” he said. He also claimed that industrialist Gautam Adani benefited from his alleged closeness to Modi. About Adani Group winning the bid to operate five airports previously managed by Airports Authority of India, Rahul said, “Five airports have been handed over to his (PM Modi’s) friend.”

Rahul told Congress workers to expose the BJP government for its “unfulfilled promises”.