Congress candidate from Lucknow vows to build Vajpayee statue

Congress candidate from Lucknow, Acharya Pramod Krishnam, who is contesting against BJP candidate and Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh and SP-BSP-RLD alliance candidate Poonam Sinha, on Wednesday promised to build a grand statue of former Prime Minister and BJP veteran Atal Bihari Vajpayee in Lucknow on the lines of Statue of Unity in Gujarat.

Advertising

Krishnam, who said that he would have just one election slogan – Nafarat haaregi, Mohabbat jitegi (Hatred will fail, love will win), also said that the BJP that had mandir on its agenda when it came to power in the state and the Centre forgot temples after coming to power. He said that during his campaign, he saw the poor condition of temples in Lucknow, with open garbage, open drains and no proper access.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE ELECTION NEWS

“Jeetne ke baad main sabse pehle Atal Bihari Vajpayee ki moorti lagane ki ghoshna karta hun,” Krishnam told The Indian Express. He further said, “It would send a message on how the BJP has neglected Atal. It is good that they have constructed the statue of Sardar Patel in Gujarat but they forgot their own leader like Atal in Lucknow. Hence, beyond party lines, I announce to construct a grand statue of Atal in Lucknow,”

Krishnam, who has been touring Lucknow after filing his nomination papers, said, “Jo sarkar dharma ke naam pe aayi desh mein aur Pradesh mein. par mandiron ke aas paas ke ilakon ki durdasha se aastha ko thes pahunchi hai. Sadak nahi hai, naaliyan khuli hain. Man Khatta ho jata hai (The government that came to power in the name of religion, be it at the Centre or the state… but the areas near temples are in bad shape. There are no proper roads, there is open drainage. It leaves a bitter feeling).”

Alleging that the BJP has failed on all its promises, including the one on construction of Ram Temple, Krishnam said Rajnath Singh is not talking about the progress on the promises made in 2014.