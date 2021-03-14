Congress releases list of candidates in Kerala, fields K Muraleedharan from lone BJP seat Nemom

Putting all speculations to rest, the Congress on Sunday fielded Vadakara MP and senior leader K Muraleedharan from Kerala’s only BJP seat Nemom as it announced its list of candidates for the upcoming Assembly elections in the state. It retained Oommen Chandy as a candidate from Puthupally, which he has been representing for the last five decades.

The Grand Old Party, that will contest in 92 seats this elections, released a list of its candidates for 86 Assembly constituencies. “Rest of the seats require more deliberations and will be declared later,” said Kerala Congress president Mullappally Ramachandran.

Among the other prominent names fielded by the party were outgoing leader of opposition Ramesh Chennithala from Harippad, and Shanimol Usman from Aroor. Thiruvanchoor Radhakrishnan, also a former chief minister, has been fielded from Kottayam while former Kochi mayor Tony Chammany will be contesting from Kochi.

Former state minister K Babu will contest from Thripunithura, Mathew Kuzhalnadan from Muvattupuzha, VD Satheeshan from Paravur and Padmaja Venugopal, daughter of former CM late K Karunakaran, will fight it out from Thrissur.

Apart from these, the list included former ministers P K Jayalakshmi (Mananthavady) and KP Anil kumar (Wandoor), KSU state president K M Abhijith (Kozhikode North), Youth Congress president Shafi Parambil (Palakkad), VT Balram (Thrithala), and actor Dharmajan PK (Balussery).