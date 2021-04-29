scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Thursday, April 29, 2021
Most read

Congress candidate from Kerala’s Nilambur V V Prakash dies of heart attack

Prakash was admitted to a private hospital in Edakkara in the early hours of Thursday after he complained of heart-related discomfort

By: PTI | Malappuram |
April 29, 2021 10:49:17 am
V V Prakash was also the Malappuram District Congress Committee president. (File Photo)

Senior Congress leader and Opposition UDF candidate from Nilambur V V Prakash died of a heart attack this morning, party sources said.

The 56-year-old leader was also Malappuram District Congress Committee president. He had undergone angioplasty a few months back.

Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi and other leaders including from rival parties extended their condolences to the family.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

Gandhi tweeted, “The untimely demise of Malappuram DCC President & UDF Nilambur candidate V V Prakash Ji is extremely tragic. He will be remembered as an honest & hardworking member of the Congress, always ready to offer help to the people. My heartfelt condolences to his family.”

DCC sources said Prakash was admitted to a private hospital in Edakkara in the early hours of Thursday after he complained of heart-related discomfort, but was shifted to a facility in Manjeri as his condition worsened.

He passed away around 5 am, they said.

The Congress party was hoping to wrest the Nilambur seat from the ruling LDF alliance. The CPI(M) had fielded incumbent MLA P V Anwar.

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, Opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala, IUML leader P K Kunhalikutty condoled the Congress leader’s demise.

The keenly fought state assembly polls were held on April 6 and the counting of votes is scheduled for May 2.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Elections News, download Indian Express App.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Apr 29: Latest News

Advertisement
x