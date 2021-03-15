Congress can only provide ‘corruption guarantee’ wherever it comes to power: Nadda in Assam

BJP president J P Nadda on Monday said the Congress can provide only “corruption guarantee” wherever it comes to power though it has promised five-guarantees in the poll-bound state of Assam.

Many Congress leaders are now coming to Assam and talking about the five guarantees, Nadda said at an election rally in Dhakuakhana.

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra during her recent Assam poll campaign had launched its five- guarantee campaign.

“For 60 years, Congress leaders only indulged in corruption and so for the last five years, we had to fill up pot-holes, repair roads and convert double lane highways to four and six-lanes”, the BJP president said. It is the BJP which has a mission and the “Congress is only interested in commission”, the BJP chief alleged.

He also accused the Congress of “latkana” (delaying), “atkana” (stalling) and “bhatkana” (misleading) but Prime Minister Narendra Modi believes in “jodna” (integrating).

“It is the Prime Minister who through his initiatives has joined Assam and the Northeast with Mainstream India”, Nadda said.

Assam has moved ahead along the path of development due to the efforts of the Prime Minister which the Sarbananda Sonowal-led BJP government in Assam has executed in the state, Nadda said.

“The people of the state has the responsibility of electing BJP candidate Nabakumar Doley from this seat on March 27 and we assure you that the government will complete all pending works in the next five years”, he said.

Nadda is on a day-long visit to the state for campaigning. He will address two more rallies at Sootea and Barchalla.

Elections to the 126-member Assam assembly will be held in three phases on March 27, April 1 and April 6. Apart from five lakh jobs in five years, the other guarantees promised by the Congress are bringing in a law to nullify the controversial Citizenship (Amendment) Act, raising the daily wage of tea workers to Rs 365, free electricity up to 200 units per household and Rs 2,000 monthly income support to all housewives.