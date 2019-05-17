‘Congrats Modi ji, next time Mr Shah may allow you to answer questions’: Rahul mocks PM’s presser

Congress president Rahul Gandhi Friday didn’t leave any stone unturned in mocking Prime Minister Narendra Modi for holding his first press conference in five years since taking office in 2014. With his crosshair set squarely on BJP president Amit Shah, the Congress president sarcastically said it was good to see PM Modi addressing a press conference but party president Amit Shah may even allow him to “answer a couple of questions” next time.

Soon after the BJP presser, Rahul tweeted: “Congratulations Modi Ji. Excellent Press Conference! Showing up is half the battle. Next time Mr Shah may even allow you to answer a couple of questions. Well done!”

During the press briefing, which was jointly chaired by PM Modi and Amit Shah, the Prime Minister didn’t answer any question and rather diverted them to Shah. Modi told reporters that he will not take any questions because the press conference is being addressed by Shah and added that in BJP’s system, the discipline has to be followed.

Meanwhile, Gandhi, during his press briefing, also said that regional parties such as SP, BSP and TDP will not support the BJP and asserted that the aim of the opposition is to dislodge PM Modi. The Congres chief indicated that opposition parties will get together to form the next government.

“Why did the prime minister not accept my challenge for a debate on the Rafale issue,” asked Gandhi.

Gandhi also said that he will not pre-judge the verdict of the people and accused PM Modi of having lost the opportunity given by the people to take the country forward.

He said the Election Commission’s role in these polls has been “biased” and it has issued orders keeping in mind Modi’s schedule.

Refusing to spell out the opposition’s strategy ahead of the Lok Sabha poll results on May 23, Gandhi told the press conference that unlike Modi, the Congress will take the experience of veterans such as UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi and former prime minister Manmohan Singh.

He was also asked what role Sonia Gandhi will play in bringing together opposition parties together to form the next government.

“I am not going to pre-judge what the people of India will decide. The mood and vision of the people will come out on May 23,” he was quoted as saying by PTI. Gandhi said his party’s strategy was to “systematically close down every door to stop Narendra Modi from escaping.”

The Congress chief’s presser came amid the raging debate over three BJP leaders’ remarks on Nathuram Godse. The BJP candidate from Bhopal, Pragya Thakur, courted controversy by calling Godse a ‘deshbhakt’. She has since apologised for her statement.

BJP minister Anantkumar Hegde wrote on Twitter that he was glad that after seven decades a debate is being held on a topic giving chance for the condemned to be heard. Hegde also later tweeted that his Twitter account was hacked.

BJP MP from Karnataka Nalin Kumar Kateel, in a tweet Thursday, said that ‘Godse killed one, Ajmal Kasab killed 72 but Rajiv Gandhi had killed 17,000, you judge who is more cruel in this?’

Kateel’s tweet, too, has since been deleted.

Rahul Gandhi, earlier in the day, had tweeted saying that BJP-RSS are not ‘God-ke lovers’ but ‘God-se lovers’.