Congress brainstorms for right catchline to take on Brand Modi

“Bahut hui jumlon ki maar, aao badlein Modi sarkar.”

“Bande mein hain dum, saath chalenge hum.”

These two are among the slogans on the Congress’s discussion table as the party completed the first round of brainstorming to pick a catchy campaign slogan and the advertisement game plan, both conventional and digital, for the Lok Sabha elections.

Over the last several days the party’s top leadership has seen and gone through presentations from top advertisement and multimedia creative agencies, including the likes of Chicago-based Leo Burnett, Niksun Ad. World INC, FCB Ulka, Percept Holdings, Design Box, and Crayons Communications.

For its digital campaign, US-based agency Gutenberg, and Silverpush have made presentations before the party’s top leaders.

The Congress plans to roll out its Lok Sabha election campaign in three phases, and the first one could begin in the first week of March.

A senior leader who sat through the presentations told The Indian Express, “There are many tag-lines which came along with the presentations, but we are yet to finalise… I don’t know whether we will use these slogans. It is up to the leadership… they may choose an altogether different tag-line.”

Sources said the campaign will have a dedicated digital and social media component, to be managed by agencies with the right expertise. The Congress plans to tap digital media platforms such as Instagram, WhatsApp, Facebook and Viber to reach out.

Sources said the Congress core group sat through nearly 15 hours of presentations by different agencies more than a fortnight ago, and then a chosen few agencies made their presentations before the publicity committee earlier this week. The heads of publicity and campaign panels of all state units of the Congress met in Delhi on Tuesday as part of the brainstorming exercise.

The agencies made presentations on the basis of a campaign brief drawn up the Congress publicity committee chaired by senior leader Anand Sharma, sources said. In the latter half of 2018, sources said, the committee had identified a list of “priority issues that would influence voters” on the basis of internal surveys and other large surveys available in public domain.

The first test for the issues identified were the Assembly elections to the five states late last year, and sources said many issues the party had identified were found to have had a connect with the people during the elections in these states.